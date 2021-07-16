checkAd

TCL is One of First TV Brands to Pass the TÜV Rheinland Test on the ETSI EN 303 645 Global Standard for IoT Devices

HONG KONG, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL Electronics (1070.HK) today announced that it has received the TÜV Rheinland /Privacy By Design logo, which confirms its fulfillment to cybersecurity standard ETSI EN 303 645, the first globally applicable standard designed to encourage a security baseline for consumer IoT devices. Headquartered in Gernmany, TÜV Rheinland is an international third-party testing and certification organization.

TCL is the first batch of TV brands to pass the TÜV Rheinland test based on the ETSI EN 303 645 and receive the TÜV Rheinland /Privacy By Design logo.

"TCL is proud to be one of the first TV brands to receive the TÜV Rheinland protected privacy logo, for our TV. This is a confirmation from a respected independent third-party organization that TCL fulfils the requirement of ETSI EN 303 645," said Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industries Holdings Co., Ltd. and TCL Electronics.

"Many consumer IoT devices and their associated services process and store personal data, the EN 303 645 standard can help in ensuring that these are compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation, security by design. The issuance of this logo confirms that TCL has met the requirements of the ETSI EN 303 645 standard in terms of network security and privacy protection and reaches the cyber security baseline level stipulated by the standard, is an important principle that is endorsed by the present document." said representative from TÜV Rheinland.

ETSI EN 303 645 specifies 13 provisions for the security of internet-connected consumer devices. According to the ETSI Technical Committee on Cyber Security, the EN standard is designed to prevent the large-scale, prevalent threats to smart devices that cybersecurity experts see every day. The standard describes building security into internet-connected products at the design stage and also provides a basis for future IoT schemes.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. According to OMDIA, TCL ranked global No.2 in TCL brand LCD TV market share in 2020. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances.

