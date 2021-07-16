checkAd

Fobi Corporate Update Includes Completion Of Several Pilot Tests Now In Advanced Terms Negotiations, $10.42M in Funding And Uplist To Major Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOBI AI Inc. (TSXV: FOBI) (OTCQB: FOBIF:) (the "Company" or "FOBI"), a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement is pleased to provide shareholders with the following corporate update regarding the following significant company initiatives.

Fobi CEO Rob Anson states, “Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic in getting our pilot tests adequately evaluated by our major international retailers, I am happy to report that multiple pilots have successfully made it over the finish line and that 2021 is on track to be the year Fobi becomes a major global player in the world of real-time data analytics. Add to this our most powerful balance sheet ever, Tier-1 global partnerships, a rapidly expanding executive team of industry stalwarts and the acquisition of Passcreator, I can unequivocally report that Fobi is in the strongest position it has ever been and that shareholders will realize its benefits far beyond 2021.”

MULTIPLE PILOT PROJECTS INCLUDING SOBEYS, CERTAS, PHARMASSIST AND OTHERS NOW COMPLETED. ADVANCING TOWARDS NEGOTIATED COMMERCIAL TERMS AND ROLL OUTS.

Fobi announced several large-scale pilot projects early in 2021 that ended up taking longer than expected to complete due to COVID-19 restrictions in the workplaces of our pilot partners. Nonetheless, with restrictions around the world easing over the past several weeks and pilot partners able to scale pilot transactions with the resulting capacity increases, many of our pilot projects have now successfully ended and advanced to corporate and legal review of proposed commercial terms and roll out.

Moreover, a couple of our pilot projects have demonstrated such success that pilot partners are expanding the scope of their pilots with the addition of digital receipting, wallet pass loyalty applications, digital activations, and promotions.

The currently disclosed list of pilot projects includes Sobeys, TELUS, Certas, Pharmassist, Maplin and Senor Frogs, with several discussions in advanced stages with world renowned hospitality, sports and entertainment venues.

FOBI ON TRACK WITH PLAN TO UPLIST TO MAJOR EXCHANGES IN FOURTH QUARTER

On December 7, 2020, Fobi announced its intentions to uplist to the Toronto Stock Exchange and, if successful, its intentions to apply for listing on the NASDAQ. Given the Company’s continued success with world-renowned technology pilots and partners, our anticipated significant growth in 2021 and the inevitable need for significantly greater capital markets visibility, Fobi is pleased to advise shareholders that we continue to work through the checklist of requirements and processes to achieve our uplisting goals by the end of the year.

