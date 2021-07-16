Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Amsterdam, July 16, 2021 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, has repurchased 88.965 of its own shares in the period from 9 July up to and including 15 July 2021 at an average price of €35.47. The consideration of this repurchase was €3.2 million. The repurchase is in accordance with the share buyback program to cover existing obligations under employee incentive plans and to cover commitments for stock dividend, as announced on 19 February 2021.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 1.6 million shares for a total consideration of €52.8 million.