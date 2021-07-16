checkAd

Sweco Q2 EBITA SEK 529 Million vs. Estimate SEK 549 Million

(PLX AI) – Sweco Q2 revenue SEK 5,643 million vs. estimate SEK 5,630 million.Q2 EBIT SEK 509 millionQ2 net income SEK 379 million vs. estimate SEK 386 million

  • (PLX AI) – Sweco Q2 revenue SEK 5,643 million vs. estimate SEK 5,630 million.
  • Q2 EBIT SEK 509 million
  • Q2 net income SEK 379 million vs. estimate SEK 386 million
