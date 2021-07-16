Euroclear H1 2021 - Strong growth in business income and continued investment

Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) - Financial Highlights



- Euroclear Bank and the Ministry of Finance of Chile have partnered to
facilitate access to Chilean corporate debt through the market's Euroclearable



Key Operating Metrics remain Strong- Assets under custody reached EUR 35.2 trillion at the end June (H1 2020: EUR31.1 trillion, an increase of 13% year-on year- Record number of netted transactions settled in the Euroclear group of 149million, an increase of 6% (H1 2020: 141 million)- Euroclear's Collateral Highway mobilised a record EUR 1.7 trillion (H1 2020:EUR 1.5 trillion), benefiting from fixed income securities growthContinued progress of Strategic PlansAcquisition of MFEX group- On track to close MFEX acquisition in second half 2021, as planned.- Issuance of EUR350m 30-year corporate hybrid bond by Euroclear Investmentsprovides funding towards MFEX transaction- Integration streams established and progressing wellStrengthening Euroclear's Network- Business drivers remain strong across asset classes leading to business incomegrowth of 13%, driven by business gains, increased volumes, record issuance infixed income securities and increased equity valuations- Fund assets under custody, up 24% year on year, to EUR2.8 trillion, before theinclusion of MFEX financials- Continued investment in systems and infrastructure to enhance businessresilienceGrowing and Reshaping Euroclear's Network- Business income in "Grow and Reshape" segments grew by 15% year on year- Collateral Management including securities lending and borrowing businessincome grew, up 12% year on year- Euroclear's global and emerging markets network, Global Reach, increasedbusiness income by 18% year on year- Euroclear Bank and the Ministry of Finance of Chile have partnered tofacilitate access to Chilean corporate debt through the market's Euroclearable