Euroclear H1 2021 - Strong growth in business income and continued investment
Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) - Financial Highlights
- Operating income increased 7% to EUR 777 million (H1 2020: EUR 730 million) as
a result of:
- Business Income rose 13% to EUR 723 million (H1 2020: EUR 639
million) Banking and Other Income decreased 40% to EUR 54 million
(H1 2020: EUR 91) million), as a result of lower interest rates
- Operating costs were up 4% to EUR 444 million (H1 2020: EUR 428 million) as
technology investments continued to enhance business resilience and the
customer proposition
- Net profit rose 11% to EUR 251 million (H1 2020: EUR 227 million), EPS
increased 11% to EUR 79.8 per share (H1 2020: EUR 72.0)
- As previously announced, the Board intends to approve the dividend related to
2020 results for payment in September 2021. The dividend will be stable
compared to the one of March
Key Operating Metrics remain Strong
- Assets under custody reached EUR 35.2 trillion at the end June (H1 2020: EUR
31.1 trillion, an increase of 13% year-on year
- Record number of netted transactions settled in the Euroclear group of 149
million, an increase of 6% (H1 2020: 141 million)
- Euroclear's Collateral Highway mobilised a record EUR 1.7 trillion (H1 2020:
EUR 1.5 trillion), benefiting from fixed income securities growth
Continued progress of Strategic Plans
Acquisition of MFEX group
- On track to close MFEX acquisition in second half 2021, as planned.
- Issuance of EUR350m 30-year corporate hybrid bond by Euroclear Investments
provides funding towards MFEX transaction
- Integration streams established and progressing well
Strengthening Euroclear's Network
- Business drivers remain strong across asset classes leading to business income
growth of 13%, driven by business gains, increased volumes, record issuance in
fixed income securities and increased equity valuations
- Fund assets under custody, up 24% year on year, to EUR2.8 trillion, before the
inclusion of MFEX financials
- Continued investment in systems and infrastructure to enhance business
resilience
Growing and Reshaping Euroclear's Network
- Business income in "Grow and Reshape" segments grew by 15% year on year
- Collateral Management including securities lending and borrowing business
income grew, up 12% year on year
- Euroclear's global and emerging markets network, Global Reach, increased
business income by 18% year on year
- Euroclear Bank and the Ministry of Finance of Chile have partnered to
facilitate access to Chilean corporate debt through the market's Euroclearable
