Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - VOLUNTARY UPDATE ON CIVIL UNREST

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - VOLUNTARY UPDATE ON CIVIL UNREST

16.07.2021
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - VOLUNTARY UPDATE ON CIVIL UNREST

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company" and with its subsidiaries, the "Group"). Shareholders of the Company and holders of the cumulative, non-redeemable, non-participating, variable rate preference shares issued by Steinhoff Investment Holdings Limited are referred to the voluntary update on civil unrest published today by the Company's subsidiary, Pepkor Holdings Limited. Copies of the documents are available on PEPKOR's website www.pepkor.co.za.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.

Stellenbosch, 16 July 2021


Language: English
Company: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
cnr Adam Tas and Devon Valley Road
7600 Stellenbosch
South Africa
Phone: +27218080700
Fax: +27218080800
E-mail: investors@steinhoffinternational.com
Internet: www.steinhoffinternational.com
ISIN: NL0011375019
WKN: A14XB9
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
