Autoliv Falls 6% as Guidance Downgraded After Earnings Miss Consensus Estimates
(PLX AI) – Autoliv Q2 revenue USD 2,022 million vs. estimate USD 2,011 millionQ2 EBIT USD 164 million vs. estimate USD 186 millionQ2 adjusted EBIT USD 166 million vs. estimate USD 187 millionQ2 adjusted EBIT margin 8.2%Outlook FY revenue growth …
(PLX AI) – Autoliv Q2 revenue USD 2,022 million vs. estimate USD 2,011 millionQ2 EBIT USD 164 million vs. estimate USD 186 millionQ2 adjusted EBIT USD 166 million vs. estimate USD 187 millionQ2 adjusted EBIT margin 8.2%Outlook FY revenue growth …
- (PLX AI) – Autoliv Q2 revenue USD 2,022 million vs. estimate USD 2,011 million
- Q2 EBIT USD 164 million vs. estimate USD 186 million
- Q2 adjusted EBIT USD 166 million vs. estimate USD 187 million
- Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 8.2%
- Outlook FY revenue growth 20-22%, cut from 23% previously
- Outlook FY organic growth 16-18%, cut from 20% previously
- Outlook FY adjusted EBIT margin 9-9.5%, cut from 10% previously
- Says as a result of continued demand and supply chain uncertainty, we are adjusting our full year indication
- Keeps 2022-24 targets of average annual 4-5% growth over LVP and 12% adjusted operating margin
- Shares down 6% in Stockholm
Autoliv Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare