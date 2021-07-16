Topdanmark Q2 EPS Beats Consensus; Outlook Raised

(PLX AI) – Topdanmark Q2 net income DKK 522 million vs. estimate DKK 452 millionQ2 EPS DKK 5.9 vs. estimate DKK 5.2Q2 combined ratio 81.2% vs. estimate 82.6%Q2 combined ratio ex run-off 83.6% vs. estimate 85%The assumed combined ratio for 2021 is …

(PLX AI) – Topdanmark Q2 net income DKK 522 million vs. estimate DKK 452 millionQ2 EPS DKK 5.9 vs. estimate DKK 5.2Q2 combined ratio 81.2% vs. estimate 82.6%Q2 combined ratio ex run-off 83.6% vs. estimate 85%The assumed combined ratio for 2021 is … (PLX AI) – Topdanmark Q2 net income DKK 522 million vs. estimate DKK 452 million

Q2 EPS DKK 5.9 vs. estimate DKK 5.2

Q2 combined ratio 81.2% vs. estimate 82.6%

Q2 combined ratio ex run-off 83.6% vs. estimate 85%

The assumed combined ratio for 2021 is improved from 87-88 to 85-86, excluding run-off in H2 2021

The assumed premium growth for non-life insurance is improved from 3-4% to 4-5%

The model post-tax profit forecast for 2021 is improved from DKK 1,450-1,550m to DKK 1,650-1,750m, excluding run-off in H2 2021 Topdanmark Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



