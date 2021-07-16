checkAd

Borregaard ASA Reporting of transactions in Borregaard ASA's shares made by person discharging managerial responsibilities

John Arne Ulvan, member of the board of Borregaard ASA, has on 16 July 2021 purchased 1,500 shares in Borregaard ASA at a price of NOK 208.00 per share. Following this transaction, John Arne Ulvan owns 2,000 shares in Borregaard ASA. The shares are purchased at Oslo Stock Exchange.

Shareholder-elected board members shall use 20% of their gross remuneration to purchase shares in the company until they own shares equal in value to one year’s gross board remuneration. The shares shall be retained for as long as the board member serves on the board.

Please see attached notifications for persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Borregaard in accordance with Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19.

Borregaard ASA
Sarpsborg, 16 July 2021

Contact:
Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 3-1 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act, cf. Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) Article 19.

 

