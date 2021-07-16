Fixing of coupon rates effective from 20 July 2021

Effective from 20 July 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 20 July 2021 to 20 October 2021:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009521924, (SNP), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 20 July 2021: 0.8720% pa

Questions may be directed to Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations, tel +45 44 55 14 50.

