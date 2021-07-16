checkAd

Ault Global Holdings Announces Formation of Ault Global Real Estate Equities, Inc. to Invest in Commercial Real Estate

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.07.2021, 12:30  |  26   |   |   

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced that it has formed Ault Global Real Estate Equities, Inc., a Nevada corporation (“AGREE”), to invest in commercial real estate, targeting the middle-market segment in the Unites States. AGREE has appointed Christopher K. Wu as its Chief Executive Officer to lead this strategy.

Mr. Wu stated, “I’m pleased to lead the AGREE platform to invest opportunistically and create long-term value in commercial real estate sectors such as hospitality and multi-family housing properties, among others, nationwide.”

Milton “Todd” Ault, Executive Chairman of the Company, stated, “We believe there are attractive assets in commercial real estate in the United States that would benefit from capital investment and repositioning, and we believe Chris Wu, given his experience in the commercial real estate sector, will provide strong leadership to drive investments that meet our criteria. Chris brings a unique skill set and connections to provide non-recourse financing to the Company, allowing us to expand our real estate portfolio with limited impact on the Company’s resources.”

For more information on Ault Global Holdings and its subsidiaries, the Company recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read the Company’s public filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at www.AultGlobal.com.

About Ault Global Holdings, Inc.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, the Company provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, telecommunications, medical/biopharma, and textiles. In addition, the Company extends credit to select entrepreneurial businesses through a licensed lending subsidiary. Ault Global Holdings’ headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; www.AultGlobal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “potential,” or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company’s business and financial results are included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at www.AultGlobal.com.




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ault Global Holdings Announces Formation of Ault Global Real Estate Equities, Inc. to Invest in Commercial Real Estate Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: DPW) a diversified holding company (the “Company”), announced that it has formed Ault Global Real Estate Equities, Inc., a Nevada corporation (“AGREE”), to invest in commercial real estate, targeting the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
Molson Coors Beverage Company Reinstates the Payment of a Regular Quarterly Dividend; Repays in ...
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Announces Launch of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity Exchange ...
XPeng P7 Leads Industry with First i-VISTA 5-Star Smart Car Rating
Peridot Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting Date ...
Stevanato Group Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Ipsen and IRLAB Enter Exclusive Worldwide Licensing Agreement Aimed to Improve the Lives of People ...
Enterprises Seek SDN Expertise from Providers as Demand Increases
Moderna to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon HealthLake
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste