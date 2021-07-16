checkAd

First Horizon Corporation Reports Second Quarter Net Income Available to Common Shareholders of $295 Million, or EPS of $0.53; $321 Million, or $0.58, on an Adjusted basis*

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.07.2021, 12:40  |  26   |   |   

Second quarter 2021 ROTCE of 20.4% improved from 15.9% in first quarter 2021; Adjusted ROTCE of 22.2% improved from 20.2%*

Tangible book value per share of $10.74 up 4% from first quarter 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN or “First Horizon”) today reported second quarter 2021 net income available to common shareholders ("NIAC") of $295 million, or earnings per share of $0.53, compared with first quarter 2021 NIAC of $225 million, or earnings per share of $0.40. Second quarter 2021 results were reduced by a net $26 million after-tax, or $0.05 per share, of notable items largely related to the IBERIABANK Corporation Merger ("IBKC Merger") compared with a net $60 million after-tax reduction, or $0.11 per share, in first quarter 2021. Excluding notable items, adjusted second quarter 2021 NIAC of $321 million, or $0.58 per share, increased from $284 million, or $0.51 per share in first quarter.

“We demonstrated solid performance in the quarter with net income available to common shareholders of $295 million reflecting the benefit of improving overall economic conditions and credit quality, our diversified business model, and strong focus on execution despite challenging conditions across the banking industry," said President and Chief Executive Officer Bryan Jordan. “We remain focused on controlling the things we can control including expenses and deposit pricing and making investments that drive future growth. We are seeing increasing loan pipeline growth and expect demand and economic growth to pick up in the back half of the year as the economy continues to normalize.”

“It has been a little more than a year since we closed our merger with IBERIABANK,” Jordan continued, “I am extremely pleased with the progress we have made bringing two companies together and proud of our associates for their extraordinary efforts and unwavering commitment to our clients, communities and company.”

The second quarter 2021 earnings materials are available on https://ir.fhnc.com. In addition, the financial results and earnings presentation will be furnished on a Form 8-K that will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov.

Conference call information
Analysts, investors and interested parties may call toll-free starting at 8:15 a.m. CT on July 16 by dialing 1-888-317-6003 (if calling from the U.S.) or 412-317-6061 (if calling from outside the U.S) and entering access code 0216267. The conference call will begin at 8:30 a.m. CT. Participants can also opt to listen to the live audio webcast with the accompanying slide presentation at http://ir.fhnc.com/Event.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at noon CT on July 16 until midnight CT on July 30 . To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. callers) or 412-317-0088 (international callers); the access code is 10156505. A replay of the webcast will also be available at http://ir.fhnc.com/Event and will be archived on the site for one year.

Contact:   Investor Relations, Ellen Taylor (901) 523-4450         
Media Relations, Beth Ardoin, (337) 278-6868

FHN-G


*ROTCE, PPNR, and "Adjusted" results (which exclude notable items) are Non-GAAP Financial Measures; NII, Total Revenue, NIM and PPNR are presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis; References to loans include leases and EPS are based on diluted shares; Capital ratios are preliminary. Please reference the second quarter 2021 earnings conference call materials at https://ir.fhnc.com (News & Events | Events & Presentations) for a description of our use of Non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation of these measures to GAAP presentation.

 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Horizon Corporation Reports Second Quarter Net Income Available to Common Shareholders of $295 Million, or EPS of $0.53; $321 Million, or $0.58, on an Adjusted basis* Second quarter 2021 ROTCE of 20.4% improved from 15.9% in first quarter 2021; Adjusted ROTCE of 22.2% improved from 20.2%* Tangible book value per share of $10.74 up 4% from first quarter 2021 MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Black Rock Petroleum Company Announces Bitcoin Mining Agreement
FibroGen Announces Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Review of Roxadustat for Treatment of Anemia ...
Gran Colombia Announces Second Quarter 2021 Production and Webcast; Provides Details of Forthcoming ...
Elgato Launches Facecam, a New Premium Webcam, Alongside Four More New Products for Content ...
Apollo Clarifies Certain Technical Disclosure
BurgerFi Appoints Vivian Lopez-Blanco to its Board of Directors
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. to Commence Trading on NEO Exchange Under Ticker ‘PWWR’
Mesoblast Presents Respiratory Function Results of COVID-19 ARDS Trial at Pulmonary Disease ...
Kinross completes definitive agreement with Government of Mauritania
Titel
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer to Purchase Up to All Shares of United ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board