Teekay LNG Partners Declares Common Unit Distribution

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay GP LLC, the general partner of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (Teekay LNG or the Partnership) (NYSE:TGP), has declared a cash distribution of $0.2875 per common unit for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This corresponds to $1.15 per common unit on an annualized basis.



The cash distribution is payable on August 13, 2021 to all common unitholders of record on August 5, 2021. Teekay LNG’s common unit distributions are reported on Form 1099 for United States tax purposes.