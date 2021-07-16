checkAd

ID Card Printers Market to expand at over 4% CAGR from 2021 to 2031

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.07.2021, 13:00  |  27   |   |   

NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global ID card printer sales are set to be valued at close to US$ 4.4 Bn in 2021, with a balanced long-term projection, according to latest insights by Persistence Market Research. The report estimates the market to expand at over 4% CAGR from 2021 to 2031.

Persistence_Market_Research

Growing need for easily identification and security of people in sectors such as banking, healthcare, governmental offices, and educational institutions is set to steer market growth. Rapid technological advancements are also projected to complement market growth over the coming years.

Demand for ID card printers waned in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Growing demand for retransfer card printers and direct-to direct card printers in end-use segments such as educational institution, banking, healthcare, etc., is expected to drive the market substantially. South Asia Pacific, East Asia, and Europe are major markets for the ID card printers.

Request for sample PDF of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18370

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Enhancing product quality by implementing new technologies and adopting new, tough, and long-lasting materials and printing inks with added features at a competitive price point, while focusing on bulk production of ID cards will benefit market players.
  • Manufacturers are focusing on introduction of new application-specific product offerings in order to better address customer requirements. Moreover, market players are found to be channelizing efforts toward strengthening their distribution channels while focusing on direct sales and expanding their footprint through online distribution partners.
  • Banking, followed by educational institutes, is anticipated to emerge as an opportunistic segment, owing to extended use of ID cards in these end-use sectors.
  • Increasing number of players focusing on R&D related to ID card printers is anticipated to have a significant contribution to market growth over the years to come.
  • High performance card printers hold half of the market volume share.
  • Global trade is projected to grow at a slow rate over the forecast period, due to gradual decline in international trade, owing to high cost involved and growing regional taxes. This will have a low-level impact on the growth of the ID card printer industry.
  • Demand for ID card printers witnessed a slump in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a recorded growth of -4.2%.

Get customized report by asking an expert:  https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/18370

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ID Card Printers Market to expand at over 4% CAGR from 2021 to 2031 NEW YORK, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Global ID card printer sales are set to be valued at close to US$ 4.4 Bn in 2021, with a balanced long-term projection, according to latest insights by Persistence Market Research. The report estimates the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Gas Shortage That Could Bring Big Tech To Its Knees
Rising Consumption Of Media And Entertainment Content Expected To Drive The Demand For 3D Animated ...
Endo Comments on Tennessee Appeals Court Orders
Automated Compounding Device (Oncology) Market to Expand at a Healthy CAGR during the Study Period ...
LTI revenues grow 5.1% QoQ and 20.4% YoY;
Can Connecting Organizational Culture to Business Strategy Help Unlock Better Financial ...
A Polish solution to plague of online account takeovers powered by $6.7M Series A
Photo Animation Leader D-ID Partners with National Geographic Photographer Michael Yamashita to ...
PH telcos conduct successful technical interoperability tests of MNP
Barcode Scanner Sales to Grow by 7.6% through 2031 as Demand for Accurate Tracking System Increases in Retail Sector: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
TES Closes Deal On 10,000 sqm Battery Recycling Facility With Europe's Largest Seaport
Gotion High-tech Will Provide Products & Technical Support of Unified Cells for Volkswagen
This World Population Day, Sophie's Bionutrients issues a clarion call for the reformation of ...
Klarna acquires HERO to bring best of in-store experience to social shopping for its 90m consumers
Asia Pacific to Emerge as a Champion Growth-Generating Region for the Antibacterial Drugs Market due to Escalating Government Initiatives and Increasing Patient Population: TMR Insights
How Tent Group Is Redefining Luxury Living And Creating Iconic Communities
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
TBD Media Group's New Campaign Gives a Platform to the Leaders at this Pivotal Moment of Business ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area