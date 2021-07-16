Castle Biosciences Expands its Board of Directors with New Appointments

“We are pleased to welcome Kim and Ellen to Castle’s board of directors,” said Derek Maetzold, director, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. “As we continue to grow our business, while remaining focused on improving the lives of patients, we believe their proven leadership and experience will be highly complementary to our board.”

Kimberlee Caple, age 59, is currently vice president and general manager, Genetic Science Business, at Thermo Fisher Scientific. The Genetic Science Business is made up of three business units which develop, manufacture and commercialize genetic analysis technologies that serve the healthcare, forensic, research and pharmaceutical/biotechnology markets globally. From 2017 through mid-2020, Caple was vice president and general manager for the capillary electrophoresis business unit, a part of the Genetic Science Business within Thermo Fisher Scientific. From 2015 through 2016, she was vice president of clinical business at Affymetrix, responsible for microarray products serving the reproductive health and oncology clinical laboratory markets. Affymetrix was acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific in 2016. Caple supported the integration of the Affymetrix business into a new microarray business unit within the Genetic Science Business of Thermo Fisher Scientific. Caple has a Bachelor of Science in biology from Purdue University.

Ellen Goldberg, age 47, is founder and president of CHORD Consulting, where she works with executives of innovative diagnostics companies to develop and commercialize novel products. She has focused her career on ground-breaking technologies in life-threatening and life-altering diseases. Previously, Goldberg was vice president of marketing at Crescendo Bioscience, where she launched Vectra DA, a multi-biomarker blood test that enables treatment changes to improve outcomes in rheumatoid arthritis. Prior to Crescendo, Goldberg led marketing at Genomic Health, where she launched the Oncotype DX Breast Cancer Assay, a standard of care test that empowers over 80,000 women annually to make more informed decisions about their treatment, and helped develop tests in colon cancer, prostate cancer and ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS). Goldberg began her career as a strategy consultant with Booz Allen & Hamilton and developed new products at ALZA Corporation. She has a Master of Science in chemistry and a Master of Business Administration from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Yale University. Goldberg is also a fellow of the Aspen Institute’s Health Innovators Fellowship Program.