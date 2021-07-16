checkAd

Castle Biosciences Expands its Board of Directors with New Appointments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.07.2021, 13:00  |  20   |   |   

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a dermatologic diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to inform treatment decisions, today announced that Kim Caple and Ellen Goldberg have been appointed to its board of directors, effective immediately.

“We are pleased to welcome Kim and Ellen to Castle’s board of directors,” said Derek Maetzold, director, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. “As we continue to grow our business, while remaining focused on improving the lives of patients, we believe their proven leadership and experience will be highly complementary to our board.”

Kimberlee Caple, age 59, is currently vice president and general manager, Genetic Science Business, at Thermo Fisher Scientific. The Genetic Science Business is made up of three business units which develop, manufacture and commercialize genetic analysis technologies that serve the healthcare, forensic, research and pharmaceutical/biotechnology markets globally. From 2017 through mid-2020, Caple was vice president and general manager for the capillary electrophoresis business unit, a part of the Genetic Science Business within Thermo Fisher Scientific. From 2015 through 2016, she was vice president of clinical business at Affymetrix, responsible for microarray products serving the reproductive health and oncology clinical laboratory markets. Affymetrix was acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific in 2016. Caple supported the integration of the Affymetrix business into a new microarray business unit within the Genetic Science Business of Thermo Fisher Scientific. Caple has a Bachelor of Science in biology from Purdue University.

Ellen Goldberg, age 47, is founder and president of CHORD Consulting, where she works with executives of innovative diagnostics companies to develop and commercialize novel products. She has focused her career on ground-breaking technologies in life-threatening and life-altering diseases. Previously, Goldberg was vice president of marketing at Crescendo Bioscience, where she launched Vectra DA, a multi-biomarker blood test that enables treatment changes to improve outcomes in rheumatoid arthritis. Prior to Crescendo, Goldberg led marketing at Genomic Health, where she launched the Oncotype DX Breast Cancer Assay, a standard of care test that empowers over 80,000 women annually to make more informed decisions about their treatment, and helped develop tests in colon cancer, prostate cancer and ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS). Goldberg began her career as a strategy consultant with Booz Allen & Hamilton and developed new products at ALZA Corporation. She has a Master of Science in chemistry and a Master of Business Administration from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from Yale University. Goldberg is also a fellow of the Aspen Institute’s Health Innovators Fellowship Program.

Seite 1 von 3
Castle Biosciences Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Castle Biosciences Expands its Board of Directors with New Appointments Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a dermatologic diagnostics company providing personalized genomic information to inform treatment decisions, today announced that Kim Caple and Ellen Goldberg have been appointed to its board of directors, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
Molson Coors Beverage Company Reinstates the Payment of a Regular Quarterly Dividend; Repays in ...
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Announces Launch of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity Exchange ...
XPeng P7 Leads Industry with First i-VISTA 5-Star Smart Car Rating
Peridot Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting Date ...
Stevanato Group Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Ipsen and IRLAB Enter Exclusive Worldwide Licensing Agreement Aimed to Improve the Lives of People ...
Enterprises Seek SDN Expertise from Providers as Demand Increases
Moderna to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon HealthLake
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
21.06.21Castle Biosciences is Listed in the Houston Chronicle’s “CHRON 100” as One of the 100 Most Successful Publicly Traded Companies in Houston
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten