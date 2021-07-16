Zeta Predicts Tokyo Will Be One of the Lowest-Watched Summer Olympics of the 21st Century

Zeta, a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers, today released insights from its latest ZetaPulse survey regarding consumer sentiment toward the upcoming 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Based on responses from over 2000 respondents across the United States, the survey sought to discover consumer interest in the 2021 Olympic Games considering the various non-traditional arrangements due to COVID-19, such as live spectators not being allowed in stadium, the 1-year event postponement, and the 2020-2021 precedent of lower ratings and viewership among other live nationally broadcast events (such as the Super Bowl, Grammys, Stanley Cup Finals).