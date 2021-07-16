Cleveland-Cliffs Issues Its Comprehensive Sustainability Report for 2020

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) announced today the release of its full Sustainability Report 2020. In response to feedback from many of its stakeholders, Cleveland-Cliffs developed its Sustainability Report 2020 with reference to the widely-used Global Reporting Initiative’s (GRI) comprehensive sustainability reporting framework and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) standards. The GRI framework encourages greater transparency from organizations through standardized principles and indicators for tracking and reporting on environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs’ Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “Throughout our history, Cleveland-Cliffs has taken pride that we operate in a responsible, sustainable manner. We mine iron ore where our employees live, and we produce steel in close proximity to big cities. Among all things, our ability to attract new employees and even our license to continue to exist are fully correlated to our success in being a good neighbor within our local communities.” Mr. Goncalves added, “As we transformed our business in 2020, we developed an integrated, sustainable business model which we believe is the real benchmark in steel production, for the United States and for the rest of the world. That includes natural gas based Direct Reduction; sinter-free blast furnaces using pre-reduced iron as feedstock, along with customized pellets; and, last but not least, Electric Arc Furnaces free from the vast amounts of dirty pig iron originating from highly polluting countries, so common in other EAF operations in the United States.” Mr. Goncalves concluded, “As the largest flat-rolled steel company in North America, we are integral to rebuilding a manufacturing economy in our country that provides good-paying, sustainable jobs for more than 25,000 people, among them nearly 20,000 union jobs. On behalf of the men and women that make Cleveland-Cliffs a great success story, we re-affirm our commitment to sustainability and responsible stewardship, for today and for future generations.”