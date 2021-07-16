checkAd

XP Inc. Reaches R$817 Billion AUC; R$6.8 Billion Credit Portfolio and Credit Card TPV of R$2.1 Billion

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.07.2021, 13:00  |  24   |   |   

XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today its 2Q21 KPIs.

Credit Portfolio¹ (in R$ billion)

Our Credit portfolio reached R$6.8 billion as of June 30, 2021, a 43% Increase quarter-over-quarter. The duration of our credit book was 3.5 years, with a 90-day Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio of 0.0%.

¹This portfolio does not include Credit Card related loans and receivables

Credit Card TPV (in R$ billion)

2Q21 was the first full quarter since officially launching our credit card. For the quarter, we generated R$2.1 billion of TPV (Total Purchased Value), a growth of 316% quarter-over-quarter, reinforcing the power of XP’s comprehensive platform.

Assets Under Custody (in R$ billion)

Total AUC reached R$817 billion at June 30, up 88% year-over-year and 14% quarter-over-quarter. Year-over-year growth was driven by R$298 billion of net inflows and R$83 billion of market appreciation. Our growth reinforces the strength and resiliency of our business model, distribution capabilities, product offerings, innovation and culture.

Net Inflow (in R$ billion)

Net Inflows were up 9% quarter-over-quarter, and 159% year-over-year. Flows were strong across all channels and brands, with over R$30 billion in inflows led by XP Private, awarded by Euromoney as Latin America’s best bank for wealth management 2021.

Active Clients (in ‘000)

Active clients grew 33% and 5% in 2Q21 vs 2Q20 and 1Q21, respectively. Average monthly client additions decreased to 49,000 in 2Q21 from 72,000 in 1Q21, primarily reflecting slower activation at Clear, following lower market trading volumes, specifically futures.

IFA Network Gross Additions

IFA Network gross additions totaled 1,198 in 2Q21, up 165% year-over-year and 31% quarter-over-quarter.

Retail Daily Average Trades¹ (million trades)

¹Daily Average Trades, including Stocks, REITs, Options and Futures

Retail DATs totaled 2.7 million in 2Q21, a decline of 18% on a sequential basis following a decline in B3 traded volume versus a strong 1Q21, when futures volumes reached record highs. Despite the intense volatility and activity during 2Q20, attributable to the Covid-19 outbreak, total DATs were stable on a year-over-year basis.

NPS (Net Promoter Score)

Our NPS, a widely known survey methodology used to measure customer satisfaction, was 76 in June 2021, reflecting our ongoing efforts to provide superior customer service at a lower cost. Maintaining a high NPS score remains a priority for XP since our business model is built around client experience. The NPS calculation as of a given date reflects the average scores in the prior six months.

Seite 1 von 3
XP Incorporation Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

XP Inc. Reaches R$817 Billion AUC; R$6.8 Billion Credit Portfolio and Credit Card TPV of R$2.1 Billion XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today its 2Q21 KPIs. Credit Portfolio¹ (in R$ billion) Our Credit portfolio reached R$6.8 billion as …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
Molson Coors Beverage Company Reinstates the Payment of a Regular Quarterly Dividend; Repays in ...
Goldman Sachs Asset Management Announces Launch of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity Exchange ...
XPeng P7 Leads Industry with First i-VISTA 5-Star Smart Car Rating
Peridot Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting Date ...
Stevanato Group Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Ipsen and IRLAB Enter Exclusive Worldwide Licensing Agreement Aimed to Improve the Lives of People ...
Enterprises Seek SDN Expertise from Providers as Demand Increases
Moderna to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon HealthLake
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.06.21 XP Inc. Partners With Jive, a Leading Alternative Investment Manager in Brazil
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.06.21XP Inc. Announces Pricing of Senior Notes Offering
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten