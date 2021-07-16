Apollo Endosurgery Appoints Jeffrey G. Black as Chief Financial Officer

Veteran Executive Brings 30 Years of Financial and Operational Leadership ExperienceAUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. ("Apollo") (NASDAQ:APEN), a global leader in minimally invasive medical devices for …

"Jeff is a collaborative leader who builds and leads strong teams and has highly relevant experience for a company at our stage of growth," said Chas McKhann, president and CEO of Apollo Endosurgery. "His experience as a financial executive for seven publicly traded companies, the key relationships he has established on Wall Street, and his direct involvement in over $1 billion of strategic, equity and debt transactions will serve Apollo well as we advance our mission to bring innovative solutions to GI patients around the globe."

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. ("Apollo") (NASDAQ:APEN), a global leader in minimally invasive medical devices for gastrointestinal and bariatric procedures, today announced the hiring of Jeffrey G. Black as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Black has served as Chief Financial Officer for a variety of publicly-traded companies in the medical device, diagnostics, life sciences, technology and industrial biotech industries.

Mr. Black brings 30 years of experience to Apollo Endosurgery. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC), a medical technology company providing spinal fusion solutions. He played a key role in the successful turnaround of the company, securing nearly $500 million in financing to support accelerated growth, transform the balance sheet, and execute strategic acquisitions. Under his leadership, Alphatec grew from a market capitalization of $20 million to more than $1.5 billion. Prior to Alphatec, he worked as Chief Financial Officer for Applied Proteomics, Inc, where he built a finance team that transitioned the company from pre-commercial stage to launching a blood-based cancer diagnostic.

Mr. Black also served as CFO for AltheaDx, Inc. and Verenium Corporation (formerly Diversa Corporation) (VRNM). During his nine-year tenure at Verenium/Diversa, Mr. Black played a leadership role in scaling the organization and in executing more than $500 million in strategic financing, M&A, collaborative, and licensing transactions, culminating in the successful sale of the company to BASF in 2013.

"I'm pleased to join the high-caliber Apollo leadership team," said Black. "I believe Apollo is very well-positioned to transform the market with a truly differentiated suite of products and technologies. I'm excited to be a part of the company's next phase of growth, with a focus on changing patient lives and building value for Apollo's shareholders."