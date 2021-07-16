Hexpol Q2 Adjusted EBIT SEK 728 Million vs. Estimate SEK 697 Million
(PLX AI) – Hexpol Q2 sales SEK 4,002 million vs. estimate SEK 3,889 million.Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 18.2%Q2 net income SEK 537 million
(PLX AI) – Hexpol Q2 sales SEK 4,002 million vs. estimate SEK 3,889 million.Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 18.2%Q2 net income SEK 537 million
Hexpol (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
- (PLX AI) – Hexpol Q2 sales SEK 4,002 million vs. estimate SEK 3,889 million.
- Q2 adjusted EBIT margin 18.2%
- Q2 net income SEK 537 million
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0