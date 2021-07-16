InTiCa Systems AG: Successful virtual Annual General Meeting - Preliminary half-year sales confirm strong first quarter

All items on the agenda approved by a large majority

Preliminary half-year sales EUR 53.7 million (+82%)

Orders on hand currently EUR 117 million

Continued high uncertainty in the markets; forecast unchanged

Passau, July 16, 2021 - At this year's Annual General Meeting of InTiCa Systems AG (ISIN DE0005874846, Ticker IS7), which is listed in the Prime Standard on Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the shareholders approved all items on the agenda. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was once again held virtually. Among other things, a large majority of the shareholders ratified the actions of the Board of Directors and Supervisory Board, as well as approving the remuneration systems for both boards, as required by the Act implementing the Second Shareholder Rights Directive. The detailed results of the voting on all items on the agenda can be viewed or downloaded from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.intica-systems.com [in German only].

In its report on the past financial year, the Board of Directors gave details of the company's figures for 2020 and the performance of the individual segments in the context of the ongoing pandemic and the overall strategic development. The overall assessment was positive: despite considerable pressure due to a temporary drop in volume sales, combined with higher production costs and additional expenses as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, InTiCa Systems continued the successful development of the previous years. Thanks to the timely introduction of the transformation of processes, products and liquidity arrangements, even in this difficult situation the Group achieved visible sales growth, significant cash inflows and a positive operating result. In 2020, InTiCa Systems AG therefore provided clear evidence of its stability and future viability.