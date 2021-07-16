checkAd

DGAP-News InTiCa Systems AG: Successful virtual Annual General Meeting - Preliminary half-year sales confirm strong first quarter

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.07.2021, 13:12  |  39   |   |   

DGAP-News: InTiCa Systems AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
InTiCa Systems AG: Successful virtual Annual General Meeting - Preliminary half-year sales confirm strong first quarter

16.07.2021 / 13:12
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

InTiCa Systems AG: Successful virtual Annual General Meeting - Preliminary half-year sales confirm strong first quarter

All items on the agenda approved by a large majority

Preliminary half-year sales EUR 53.7 million (+82%)

Orders on hand currently EUR 117 million

Continued high uncertainty in the markets; forecast unchanged

Passau, July 16, 2021 - At this year's Annual General Meeting of InTiCa Systems AG (ISIN DE0005874846, Ticker IS7), which is listed in the Prime Standard on Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the shareholders approved all items on the agenda. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was once again held virtually. Among other things, a large majority of the shareholders ratified the actions of the Board of Directors and Supervisory Board, as well as approving the remuneration systems for both boards, as required by the Act implementing the Second Shareholder Rights Directive. The detailed results of the voting on all items on the agenda can be viewed or downloaded from the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.intica-systems.com [in German only].

In its report on the past financial year, the Board of Directors gave details of the company's figures for 2020 and the performance of the individual segments in the context of the ongoing pandemic and the overall strategic development. The overall assessment was positive: despite considerable pressure due to a temporary drop in volume sales, combined with higher production costs and additional expenses as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, InTiCa Systems continued the successful development of the previous years. Thanks to the timely introduction of the transformation of processes, products and liquidity arrangements, even in this difficult situation the Group achieved visible sales growth, significant cash inflows and a positive operating result. In 2020, InTiCa Systems AG therefore provided clear evidence of its stability and future viability.

Seite 1 von 4
InTiCa Systems Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News InTiCa Systems AG: Successful virtual Annual General Meeting - Preliminary half-year sales confirm strong first quarter DGAP-News: InTiCa Systems AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM InTiCa Systems AG: Successful virtual Annual General Meeting - Preliminary half-year sales confirm strong first quarter 16.07.2021 / 13:12 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: voxeljet AG kündigt Angebot von neuen Aktien an
DGAP-Adhoc: voxeljet AG gibt den Preis für ein registriertes Direktangebot in Höhe von 10 Millionen US-Dollar ...
EQS-Adhoc: INFICON to Publish its Second Quarter 2021 Results on Thursday, July 29, 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​AlzChem Group AG erhöht Prognose 2021 aufgrund sehr positiver ...
EQS-Adhoc: Partners Group meldet USD 119 Mrd. verwaltetes Vermögen zum 30. Juni 2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED - VOLUNTARY UPDATE ON CIVIL UNREST
DGAP-News: Oldenburgische Landesbank AG: OLB successfully issued its first public additional tier 1 (AT1) bond
EQS-Adhoc: Landis+Gyr and PSE&G Sign Contract for Advanced Metering Deployment
EQS-Adhoc: Lonza Extends Collaboration with Major Biopharmaceutical Partner for Large-Scale Monoclonal ...
DGAP-News: PAION STARTET VERMARKTUNG VON GIAPREZA(R) (ANGIOTENSIN II) ZUR BEHANDLUNG DER REFRAKTÄREN ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
MegaWatt Projekt-Update: Neuigkeiten zum Potenzial von 'Kodiak' (Australien) und dem Start des Feldprogramms von Route 381 ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: BASF SE: BASF-Gruppe legt vorläufige Zahlen für das 2. Quartal 2021 vor und erhöht Ausblick für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Business Combination Agreement between HomeToGo GmbH and Lakestar SPAC I SE
DGAP-News: HomeToGo GmbH und Lakestar SPAC I SE schließen sich zu einem börsennotierten Unternehmen ...
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Sehr gutes Ergebnis zum 1. Halbjahr 2021
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
13:12 UhrDGAP-News: InTiCa Systems AG: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung erfolgreich durchgeführt - Vorläufiger Halbjahresumsatz bestätigt starkes erstes Quartal (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
13:12 UhrDGAP-News: InTiCa Systems AG: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung erfolgreich durchgeführt - Vorläufiger Halbjahresumsatz bestätigt starkes erstes Quartal
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten