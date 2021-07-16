Hannon Armstrong Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-866-652-5200 or for international callers, 1-412-317-6060. Please ask to be connected to the Hannon Armstrong call. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529, or for international callers, 1-412-317-0088. The passcode for the replay is 10158488. The replay will be available until August 12, 2021.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. ("Hannon Armstrong," or the "Company") (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate solutions, today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2021 results after market close on Thursday, August 5, 2021, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the Investors section of the Company's website at www.hannonarmstrong.com. The online replay will be available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

ABOUT HANNON ARMSTRONG

