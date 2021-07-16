checkAd

Erin Ventures Receives Conditional Acceptance to Complete Strategic Partnership on Its Boron Project

Autor: Accesswire
16.07.2021   

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Erin Ventures Inc. ("Erin" or the "Company") (TSXV:EV) is pleased to report that further to it's news release dated June 17, 2021, and the submitted documents pertaining to the above-noted submission, the Company's option and joint venture agreement (the "Agreement") with Temas Resources Corp. (the "Vendor") has been conditionally accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") as of July 14th. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will provide the Vendor with the irrevocable right and option to earn up to a 50% undivided interest in its Piskanja Borate Project (the "Property") located in Serbia. As total consideration for the option, the Vendor will provide the Company with 250,000 common shares and 250,000 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") in the capital of the Vendor and will incur €10,500,000 in work expenditures on the Property.

Final acceptance of this submission will be conditional upon the Company satisfying the filing requirements as outlined in Policy 5.3, Section 5, of TSX Venture Exchange Corporate Finance Manual, which include: 1). Shareholder Approval: Written consent of shareholders holding over 50% of the Company's issued and outstanding approving this transaction will be required; and, 2). a copy of the director's resolution approving this transaction. Such filing requirements must be satisfied within 30 days after the Exchange's conditional acceptance (or such longer period of time as may be consented to by the Exchange) and before closing of the Transaction.

About Piskanja Boron Property
Erin's wholly-owned subsidiary, Balkan Gold d.o.o. ("Balkan Gold"), holds Erin's rights to Piskanja, Erin's boron deposit with an indicated mineral resource of 7.8 million tonnes (averaging 31.0 per cent B2O3), and an inferred resource of 3.4 million tonnes (averaging 28.6 per cent B2O3), calculated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves ("CIM Standards"), as disclosed in Erin's report titled, "Mineral Resource Estimate Update On The Piskanja Borate Project, Serbia, October 2016 - Amended February 28 2019" - prepared by SRK Consulting (UK) Ltd. The responsible persons for the Updated MRE are Dr Mike Armitage (C.Eng. C.Geol.) and Dr Mikhail Tsypukov who are both full time employees of SRK, Qualified Persons in accordance with CIM Standards, and independent of Erin and Balkan Gold.

