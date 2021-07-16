checkAd

Ian Burnstein Joins Wesana Health Board of Directors

TORONTO and CHICAGO, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesana Health Holdings Inc. (“Wesana” or the “Company”) (CSE: WESA), an emerging data driven life sciences company focused on developing innovative approaches for better understanding, protecting and improving neurological health and performance, including through the advancement of psychedelic medicines, today announced the addition of Ian Burnstein to its Board of Directors. It was previously announced on July 14, 2021 that Mr. Burnstein was appointed to the Company’s advisory board.

In this role, Burnstein will provide strategic guidance and direction to Wesana’s executive team, footprint expansion efforts, and overall company efforts related to the research and treatment of traumatic brain injury (TBI).

About Wesana
Wesana is an emerging life sciences company championing the development and delivery of psychedelic and naturally-sourced therapies to treat traumatic brain injury (TBI). Through extensive clinical research and academic partnerships, Wesana is developing evidence-based formulations and protocols that empower patients to overcome neurological, psychological and mental health ailments caused by trauma.

Learn more at www.wesanahealth.com

Forward-Looking Information and Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to future partnerships, collaborative research and the focus of the Company’s business. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance regarding the participation in, or success of, partnerships or collaborative research or that the Company will continue its business as described above. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Listing Statement filed on Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for information as to the risks and other factors which may affect the Company’s business objectives and strategic plans.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:
Allison Soss
KCSA Strategic Communications
Email: WesanaIR@kcsa.com  
Phone: 212-896-1267

Media Contact:
Nick Opich / Annie Graf
KCSA Strategic Communications
Email: Wesana@kcsa.com
Phone: 212-896-1206 / 786-390-2644

On behalf of the Board of Directors:
Daniel Carcillo, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: (773) 236-7972





