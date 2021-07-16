checkAd

Shawcor Announces Conference Call/Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Results Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 at 9 00am ET

TORONTO, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX: SCL) announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the period ended June 30th, 2021 on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 after the close of trading on the TSX.

A conference call/webcast to discuss these results will be held on Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 at 9:00am ET.

Please visit the Shawcor Investor Centre website at shawcor.com or use the following link http://investors.shawcor.com/event for further details.

Meghan MacEachern
Director, External Communications & ESG
Telephone: 437.341.1848
Email: meghan.maceachern@shawcor.com
shawcor.com

Source: Shawcor Ltd.





