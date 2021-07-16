Atlas Copco Q2 Earnings Miss Consensus; Shares Fall
(PLX AI) – Atlas Copco Q2 orders SEK 32,529 million.Q2 EBIT SEK 5,924 million vs. estimate SEK 6,051 millionQ2 revenue SEK 27,534 million vs. estimate SEK 27,651 millionQ2 pretax profit SEK 5,872 million vs. estimate SEK 5,989 millionQ2 adjusted EPS …
- (PLX AI) – Atlas Copco Q2 orders SEK 32,529 million.
- Q2 EBIT SEK 5,924 million vs. estimate SEK 6,051 million
- Q2 revenue SEK 27,534 million vs. estimate SEK 27,651 million
- Q2 pretax profit SEK 5,872 million vs. estimate SEK 5,989 million
- Q2 adjusted EPS SEK 3.75
- Q2 adjusted EBIT SEK 6,026 million vs. estimate SEK 6,052 million
- Atlas Copco expects that the customers’ business activity level will remain at the high current level
