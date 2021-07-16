State Street Q2 EPS Beats Consensus by 30 Cents
(PLX AI) – State Street Q2 EPS USD 2.07 vs. estimate USD 1.77.Total fee revenue $2,514 millionNet interest income $467 millionNet income $763 million vs. estimate $620 millionStarting in the third quarter, we have announced an increase to our common …
