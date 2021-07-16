checkAd

State Street Q2 EPS Beats Consensus by 30 Cents

Autor: PLX AI
16.07.2021, 13:34  |  13   |   |   

(PLX AI) – State Street Q2 EPS USD 2.07 vs. estimate USD 1.77.Total fee revenue $2,514 millionNet interest income $467 millionNet income $763 million vs. estimate $620 millionStarting in the third quarter, we have announced an increase to our common …

  • (PLX AI) – State Street Q2 EPS USD 2.07 vs. estimate USD 1.77.
  • Total fee revenue $2,514 million
  • Net interest income $467 million
  • Net income $763 million vs. estimate $620 million
  • Starting in the third quarter, we have announced an increase to our common stock dividend by 10% to $0.57 per share and our Board has authorized a common share repurchase program of up to $3 billion through 2022, CEO says
Wertpapier


