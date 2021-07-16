DGAP-Adhoc ADVA Optical Networking SE reports preliminary financial results for Q2 2021 and narrows outlook for the full year 2021
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Ad-hoc notification according to article 17 of the market abuse regulation
ADVA Optical Networking SE reports preliminary financial results for Q2 2021 and narrows outlook for the full year 2021
Munich, Germany. July 16, 2021. Preliminary revenues of ADVA Optical Networking SE (ISIN: DE0005103006, FSE: ADV) for Q2 2021 were EUR 149.4 million, up by 3.0% compared to the year-ago quarter (Q2 2020: EUR 145.0 million). Preliminary pro forma operating income of EUR 14.4 million increased by 42.6% compared to the year-ago quarter (Q2 2020: EUR 10.1 million). Hence, preliminary pro forma operating income margin was 9.7% in Q2 2021 (Q2 2020: 7.0%).
Based on the current preliminary results for the 6M period and the current assumptions about the course of business in the second half of 2021, the Management Board considers a pro forma operating income of less than 7% of revenues to be unlikely and therefore updated today the profitability outlook for the fiscal year 2021. However, due to the global bottlenecks in the semiconductor industry, there are still high risks for ADVA's supply chain. Therefore, from today's perspective, the Management Board decided to keep the revenue outlook of EUR 580 million and 610 million unchanged.
The Management Board now expects for the full year 2021 a pro forma operating income of between 7% and 10% in relation to revenues. Revenues are expected to remain unchanged between EUR 580 million and EUR 610 million.
The full business results for Q2 2021 will be published on July 22, 2021, as planned.
Notifying person and contact for Investors:
Steven Williams
t +49 89 890 66 59 18
investor-relations@adva.com
Contact for press:
Gareth Spence
t +44 1904 69 93 58
public-relations@adva.com
16-Jul-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ADVA Optical Networking SE
|Märzenquelle 1-3
|98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 890 665 0
|Fax:
|+49 89 890 665 199
|E-mail:
|IRelation@advaoptical.com
|Internet:
|www.advaoptical.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005103006
|WKN:
|510300
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1219630
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1219630 16-Jul-2021 CET/CEST
|Diskussion: Adva Optical. Fakten, Daten, Hintergründe für unsere Pusher und Basher
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare