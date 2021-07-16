DGAP-Ad-hoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results ADVA Optical Networking SE reports preliminary financial results for Q2 2021 and narrows outlook for the full year 2021 16-Jul-2021 / 13:44 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ADVA Optical Networking SE reports preliminary financial results for Q2 2021 and narrows outlook for the full year 2021



Munich, Germany. July 16, 2021. Preliminary revenues of ADVA Optical Networking SE (ISIN: DE0005103006, FSE: ADV) for Q2 2021 were EUR 149.4 million, up by 3.0% compared to the year-ago quarter (Q2 2020: EUR 145.0 million). Preliminary pro forma operating income of EUR 14.4 million increased by 42.6% compared to the year-ago quarter (Q2 2020: EUR 10.1 million). Hence, preliminary pro forma operating income margin was 9.7% in Q2 2021 (Q2 2020: 7.0%).

Based on the current preliminary results for the 6M period and the current assumptions about the course of business in the second half of 2021, the Management Board considers a pro forma operating income of less than 7% of revenues to be unlikely and therefore updated today the profitability outlook for the fiscal year 2021. However, due to the global bottlenecks in the semiconductor industry, there are still high risks for ADVA's supply chain. Therefore, from today's perspective, the Management Board decided to keep the revenue outlook of EUR 580 million and 610 million unchanged.

The Management Board now expects for the full year 2021 a pro forma operating income of between 7% and 10% in relation to revenues. Revenues are expected to remain unchanged between EUR 580 million and EUR 610 million.

The full business results for Q2 2021 will be published on July 22, 2021, as planned.



