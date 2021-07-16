checkAd

DGAP-News ADVA reports Q2 2021 preliminary financial results and narrows outlook for the full year 2021

ADVA reports Q2 2021 preliminary financial results and narrows outlook for the full year 2021

ADVA reports Q2 2021 preliminary financial results and narrows outlook for the full year 2021

* Preliminary quarterly revenues at EUR 149.4 million
* Preliminary pro forma operating income at EUR 14.4 million (9.7% of revenues)
* Revised profitability outlook of between 7% to 10% of revenues published

Munich, Germany. July 16, 2021. ADVA Optical Networking SE (ISIN: DE0005103006, FSE: ADV) today published a revised profitability outlook and, for this reason, the preliminary results for the second quarter of 2021. A corresponding ad-hoc announcement according to article 17 of the market abuse regulation was published.

Preliminary results for Q2 2021

- Preliminary revenues reached EUR 149.4 million, up by 3.0% compared to Q2 2020 (Q2 2020: EUR 145.0)

- Preliminary pro forma operating income for Q2 2021 was EUR 14.4 million and increased by 42.6% compared to Q2 2020 (Q2 2020: EUR 10.1 million)

- Preliminary pro forma operating income margin of 9.7% increased by 2.7 percentage points compared to Q2 2020 (Q2 2020: 7.0%)

Despite the high level of complexity in supply chains caused primarily by the semiconductor crisis and the associated additional costs, ADVA was able to report a very successful preliminary 6M result for the 2021 financial year. Preliminary revenues for the 6M period were EUR 293.8 million (6M 2020: EUR 277.7 million) and preliminary pro forma operating income was 9.3% of revenues (6M 2020: 3.0%). The consistent execution of ADVA's transformation strategy, as well as expanded measures for strict cost control, should also have a positive effect on the pro forma operating income in the further course of the year. Based on the very good results for the first half of the year and the very promising outlook for the rest of the financial year, the Management Board considers a pro forma operating income of less than 7% of revenues as unlikely, hence narrowed the outlook corridor to 7% to 10% for the full year.

