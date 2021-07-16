Legion Partners Highlights the Opportunity to Modernize and Transform Genesco by Adding Shareholder-Nominated Directors to the Board

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC (together with its affiliates, “Legion Partners” or “we”), which collectively with the other participants in its solicitation beneficially owns approximately 5.9% of the outstanding common shares of Genesco, Inc. (NYSE: GCO) (“Genesco” or the “Company”), today issued the below open letter to shareholders highlighting the opportunity to modernize and transform Genesco by adding shareholder-nominated directors to the Board of Directors (the “Board”). Legion has nominated four highly-qualified candidates for election to Genesco’s Board at the upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Learn about how to vote on the WHITE proxy card by visiting www.GCOForward.com .

July 16, 2021

Fellow Shareholders,

As we approach the final days of this election contest, Legion Partners wants to underscore that there is a tremendous opportunity to help strengthen Genesco and position the Company for long-term success at next week’s Annual Meeting. We firmly believe that electing our slate of highly-qualified and independent director candidates – Marjorie L. Bowen, Margenett Moore-Roberts, Dawn H. Robertson and Hobart P. Sichel – will help Genesco improve its lagging corporate governance, modernize its stale operations and support its customer acquisition and employee engagement efforts. In addition to possessing a diverse mix of retail, footwear and turnaround experience, our slate has put in the work to identify Genesco’s fixable deficiencies and spot readily obtainable value creation opportunities.

It is important to note that Legion Partners has helped appoint 27 diverse director candidates to public company boards since 2014. We maintain strong conviction that corporate success is directly tied to having diverse perspectives throughout all levels of an organization, which is why we assembled a slate of candidates that is 75% female and includes an expert in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (“DEI”) initiatives. We believe Genesco needs directors who can reach younger generations, solidify customer loyalty and unlock new markets and opportunities.

We are pleased that leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass, Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”) appears to have taken the aforementioned context into account when assessing our case for change and nominees at Genesco. Glass Lewis recommended that shareholders vote on our WHITE proxy card and for the election of Ms. Robertson and Mr. Sichel. We simply believe shareholders should go a step further by electing all four of our nominees in order to get the collective benefits presented by our diverse, highly-experienced slate.