checkAd

Legion Partners Highlights the Opportunity to Modernize and Transform Genesco by Adding Shareholder-Nominated Directors to the Board

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.07.2021, 14:00  |  37   |   |   

Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC (together with its affiliates, “Legion Partners” or “we”), which collectively with the other participants in its solicitation beneficially owns approximately 5.9% of the outstanding common shares of Genesco, Inc. (NYSE: GCO) (“Genesco” or the “Company”), today issued the below open letter to shareholders highlighting the opportunity to modernize and transform Genesco by adding shareholder-nominated directors to the Board of Directors (the “Board”). Legion has nominated four highly-qualified candidates for election to Genesco’s Board at the upcoming Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Learn about how to vote on the WHITE proxy card by visiting www.GCOForward.com.

***

July 16, 2021

Fellow Shareholders,

As we approach the final days of this election contest, Legion Partners wants to underscore that there is a tremendous opportunity to help strengthen Genesco and position the Company for long-term success at next week’s Annual Meeting. We firmly believe that electing our slate of highly-qualified and independent director candidates – Marjorie L. Bowen, Margenett Moore-Roberts, Dawn H. Robertson and Hobart P. Sichel – will help Genesco improve its lagging corporate governance, modernize its stale operations and support its customer acquisition and employee engagement efforts. In addition to possessing a diverse mix of retail, footwear and turnaround experience, our slate has put in the work to identify Genesco’s fixable deficiencies and spot readily obtainable value creation opportunities.

It is important to note that Legion Partners has helped appoint 27 diverse director candidates to public company boards since 2014. We maintain strong conviction that corporate success is directly tied to having diverse perspectives throughout all levels of an organization, which is why we assembled a slate of candidates that is 75% female and includes an expert in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (“DEI”) initiatives. We believe Genesco needs directors who can reach younger generations, solidify customer loyalty and unlock new markets and opportunities.

We are pleased that leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass, Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”) appears to have taken the aforementioned context into account when assessing our case for change and nominees at Genesco. Glass Lewis recommended that shareholders vote on our WHITE proxy card and for the election of Ms. Robertson and Mr. Sichel. We simply believe shareholders should go a step further by electing all four of our nominees in order to get the collective benefits presented by our diverse, highly-experienced slate.

Seite 1 von 4
Genesco Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Legion Partners Highlights the Opportunity to Modernize and Transform Genesco by Adding Shareholder-Nominated Directors to the Board Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC (together with its affiliates, “Legion Partners” or “we”), which collectively with the other participants in its solicitation beneficially owns approximately 5.9% of the outstanding common shares of Genesco, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
XPeng P7 Leads Industry with First i-VISTA 5-Star Smart Car Rating
Molson Coors Beverage Company Reinstates the Payment of a Regular Quarterly Dividend; Repays in ...
Peridot Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting Date ...
Stevanato Group Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Ipsen and IRLAB Enter Exclusive Worldwide Licensing Agreement Aimed to Improve the Lives of People ...
Enterprises Seek SDN Expertise from Providers as Demand Increases
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon HealthLake
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Shareholders of Securities ...
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Stable Road Acquisition Corp. and ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.07.21Glass Lewis Recommends Genesco Shareholders Vote For Boardroom Change on Legion Partners’ WHITE Proxy Card
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Legion Partners Urges Genesco Shareholders to Focus on the Need for Further Board Change Following Contradictory ISS Recommendation
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21Legion Partners Reinforces the Need for Additional Board Change at Genesco Following the Company’s Latest Attempt to Distract and Mislead Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21Legion Partners’ Four Highly-Qualified Director Candidates Issue Letter to Genesco Shareholders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Legion Partners Addresses Genesco’s Desperate Attempt to Divert Attention Away From the Urgent Need for Boardroom Change
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Legion Partners Releases Presentation to Rebut Genesco’s Distortions and Reinforce the Need to Replace Four Long-Tenured Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21Legion Partners Highlights the Need for Credible ESG and DEI Initiatives at Genesco Following Superficial Pledges and Years of Neglect
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.06.21Legion Partners Releases Presentation Outlining the Case for Further Boardroom Change at Genesco
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten