Establishment Labs to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 29

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, plans to announce its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, before the market opens on Thursday, July 29, 2021, and will host a conference call at 8:30 am ET that day to discuss those results.

To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 407-8037 (U.S. and Canada) or (201) 689-8037 (International) and use conference ID number 13721659. The call will also be available via live or archived webcast on the “Investor Relations” section of the Establishment Labs website at www.establishmentlabs.com.