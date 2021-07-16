checkAd

 Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Return of NFL Alumni Academy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.07.2021, 14:00  |  34   |   |   

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, is pleased to announce that after a highly successful first season that saw 26 of its participants either receive workouts or sign contracts with NFL franchises, the NFL Alumni Academy (the “Academy”) will return this year. The Academy, led by elite NFL Alumni players and coaches, is the first-ever development and training program for aspiring professional football players, and is based out of the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, a one-of-a-kind sports and entertainment complex located on the campus of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls.

“With the success of last year’s Academy and the overwhelming support we’ve received from the NFL community, we are absolutely thrilled to partner with the NFL Alumni Association to bring the program back this season,” said Michael Crawford, President and CEO of HOFV. “There is no other development and training program in the world that can prepare these aspiring professionals for a career in the NFL like this one. The value that NFL teams see in the Academy is validated by the several individuals who have achieved their dreams of reaching the NFL after participating in this program last season.”

Crawford continued, “As we gear up for the second season of the Academy, we are looking forward to expanding the program and allowing fans opportunities to attend training sessions and engage with the next generation of NFL players.”

“Having established a strong partnership with the Hall of Fame Village, the NFL Alumni Academy is excited about returning to the birthplace of football to assist more young players achieve their dream of playing in the National Football League,” stated NFL Alumni Association CEO Beasley Reece.

The Academy, which was hailed by CBS Sports’ NFL Insider Jason La Canfora as “deserving of more attention” for the model it utilizes to prepare its participants for the next level, focuses on improving the strength and conditioning, techniques, skillsets, knowledge of the game including situational awareness along with life skills education of its trainees, with the goal of preparing their bodies and minds for lengthy careers in the NFL. Participants of the program train alongside and receive hands-on coaching from some of the top minds in professional football. Last year’s roster of coaches included former Minnesota Vikings Head Coach Mike Tice, Hall of Fame Offensive Lineman Anthony Munoz, two-time Pro Bowler Jermon Bushrod, as well as NFL veterans Steve Smith, Jay Hayes, Chuck Smith, Moe Williams and Dean Dalton, while the legendary Chip Smith served as Performance Coach.

