 Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Return of NFL Alumni Academy

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, is pleased to announce that after a highly successful first season that saw 26 of its participants either receive workouts or sign contracts with NFL franchises, the NFL Alumni Academy (the “Academy”) will return this year. The Academy, led by elite NFL Alumni players and coaches, is the first-ever development and training program for aspiring professional football players, and is based out of the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, a one-of-a-kind sports and entertainment complex located on the campus of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls.

“With the success of last year’s Academy and the overwhelming support we’ve received from the NFL community, we are absolutely thrilled to partner with the NFL Alumni Association to bring the program back this season,” said Michael Crawford, President and CEO of HOFV. “There is no other development and training program in the world that can prepare these aspiring professionals for a career in the NFL like this one. The value that NFL teams see in the Academy is validated by the several individuals who have achieved their dreams of reaching the NFL after participating in this program last season.”