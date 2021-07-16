checkAd

CytRx Corporation Announces Closing of $10 Million Offering to Healthcare-Focused Institutional Investor

CytRx Corporation (OTCQB: CYTR) ("CytRx" or the “Company”), a specialized biopharmaceutical company focused on research and development for the oncology and neurodegenerative disease categories, today announced the closing of its previously announced sale of its securities pursuant to a securities purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) to a single healthcare-focused institutional investor (the “Investor”) for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $10 million. The Investor is independent of the Company’s Board of Directors and management team. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for working capital purposes.

Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, CytRx sold 2,000,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $0.88 per share for total gross proceeds of approximately $1.76 million in a registered direct offering and 8,240 shares of Series C 10.00% Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”) at a purchase price of $1,000 per share for total gross proceeds of approximately $8.24 million, in a concurrent private placement. The shares of the Preferred Stock are convertible, upon shareholder approval as described below, into an aggregate of up to 9,363,637 shares of common stock at a conversion price of $0.88 per share. The Preferred Stock includes beneficial ownership limitations that preclude conversion that would result in the Investor owning in excess of 9.99% of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock.

CytRx also issued to the Investor an unregistered preferred investment option (the “Investment Option”) that allows for the purchase of up to 11,363,637 shares of common stock for additional gross proceeds of approximately $10 million if the Investment Option is exercised in full. The exercise price for the Investment Option is $0.88 per share. The Investment Option has a term equal to five and one-half years commencing upon the Company increasing its authorized common stock following shareholder approval (the “Authorized Share Increase”).

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as exclusive placement agent for the offering.

As described above, the issuance of the shares of common stock underlying the Preferred Stock and the Investment Option sold in the private placement is subject to the Authorized Share Increase. Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, the Company must hold a meeting of its stockholders no later than September 25, 2021 to seek shareholder approval.

