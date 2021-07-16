KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Savannah at McSweeny Farms, a New Community Located in a Popular Riverside County Master Plan
KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Savannah at McSweeny Farms, a new community of single-story homes in a popular Riverside County master plan. Located in Hemet, California, Savannah at McSweeny Farms is conveniently situated off State Street, south of Highway 74 and east of Interstate 215 and Highway 79. The new community is just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment at Hemet Valley Mall and outdoor recreation, including hiking, biking, camping, boating and fishing, at Diamond Valley Lake, one of the largest reservoirs in Southern California. Residents will also enjoy the master-planned community’s numerous amenities, which include an 18,000-square-foot, farmhouse-style recreation center with a fitness center, outdoor amphitheater and resort-style pool and spa. The community is also a haven for the outdoor enthusiast as it is surrounded by miles of walking trails and private and public parks.
The single-story homes at Savannah at McSweeny Farms showcase popular design characteristics like gourmet kitchens overlooking expansive great rooms, large bedrooms with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,400 to 2,100 square feet. Savannah at McSweeny Farms also offers the KB Home Office, a dedicated room that homebuyers can personalize for the way they work.
“Savannah at McSweeny Farms is conveniently located near Interstate 215, Highway 79 and Highway 74, and will offer an abundance of community amenities, including an 18,000-square-foot recreation center with a fitness center and resort-style pool and spa as well as walking trails and parks,” said John Fenn, President of KB Home’s Inland Empire division. “As with other KB Home communities, Savannah at McSweeny Farms provides home shoppers the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”
