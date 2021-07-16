KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Savannah at McSweeny Farms, a New Community Located in a Popular Riverside County Master Plan

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Savannah at McSweeny Farms, a new community of single-story homes in a popular Riverside County master plan. Located in Hemet, California, Savannah at McSweeny Farms is conveniently situated off State Street, south of Highway 74 and east of Interstate 215 and Highway 79. The new community is just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment at Hemet Valley Mall and outdoor recreation, including hiking, biking, camping, boating and fishing, at Diamond Valley Lake, one of the largest reservoirs in Southern California. Residents will also enjoy the master-planned community’s numerous amenities, which include an 18,000-square-foot, farmhouse-style recreation center with a fitness center, outdoor amphitheater and resort-style pool and spa. The community is also a haven for the outdoor enthusiast as it is surrounded by miles of walking trails and private and public parks.

