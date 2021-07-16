checkAd

Elys Game Technology to Debut Its New U.S. Retail Sports Betting Platform at The National Indian Gaming Association Trade Show – Las Vegas

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ELYS)(NEO|ELYS), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, is pleased to announce that it will showcase its new U.S. retail sports betting platform, Elys Gameboard U.S., at the United Tote booth (booth 539) during the National Indian Gaming Association (NIGA) Trade Show being held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 19-22, 2021.

The Company’s Elys Gameboard solution is one of the newest and most advanced certified betting technologies available for gaming operations in the U.S. Built on microservices with a distributed model architecture, Elys Gameboard will be introduced to the U.S. market as an innovative, cost-effective betting technology solution. The platform will be viewable and operational on United Tote’s Duo Kiosk self-service betting terminals during the NIGA trade show.

United Tote Company, headquartered in Louisville, KY, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Churchill Downs Incorporated and is a leading supplier of sports wagering kiosk terminals, services and equipment, pari-mutuel settlement services, and a provider of pari-mutuel tote services to racing operations and OTB facilities in North America and around the world, including such leading racetracks as Churchill Downs, Keeneland, Oaklawn Park, and many others. United Tote designs, manufactures and operates pari-mutuel wagering systems for more than 150 racing companies and numerous OTB facilities in North America and around the world.

“We are thrilled to debut our U.S. technology solution and share this experience along with United Tote’s professional team at the NIGA trade show in Las Vegas,” commented Elys’ Executive Chairman, Michele Ciavarella. “With the recent addition of the highly experienced bookmaking team at U.S. Bookmaking, combined with our ability to manage risk and provide professional U.S. trading services, as well as our partnership with United Tote, we believe that Elys offers the most advanced, innovative and commercially effective sports betting solution to both large and small casino resorts as well as small business venues across all 50 states.”

About Elys Game Technology, Corp.

Elys Game Technology, Corp., is a B2B global gaming technology company operating in multiple countries worldwide, with B2C online and land-based gaming operations in Italy. In Italy, Elys offers its clients a full suite of leisure gaming products and services, such as sports betting, e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games and slots.

