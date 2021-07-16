Methanex Restarts Construction on Geismar 3 Project and Increases Dividend

A restart of construction on the Company’s advantaged Geismar 3 project, and

A reset of the quarterly dividend to $0.125 per share from $0.0375 per share

These decisions complement a separate announcement yesterday on an agreement with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) on key commercial terms for a strategic shipping partnership. The agreement is expected to realize strategic benefits for our Waterfront Shipping business and unlock $145 million in non-dilutive capital to further strengthen our financial position.

John Floren, President & CEO of Methanex, commented, “We are very pleased to announce these important steps that we believe will deliver long-term value to our shareholders. The timing is right to restart construction on our Geismar 3 project as the methanol industry outlook is positive, we have a strong financial position to fund the project and the project has been significantly de-risked and is well positioned to be completed on-time and on budget. Geismar 3 will strengthen our asset portfolio as it will be one of our lowest cost plants, with access to abundant and low-cost natural gas and have one of the lowest CO2 emissions intensity profiles in the industry.”

“We expect our future cash generation capability will be enhanced by Geismar 3, a unique project with significant capital and operating cost advantages. Geismar 3 is our only major growth capital project expected over the next few years. We are pleased to announce an increase in our dividend, and we expect that Geismar 3 will support a substantial increase in our shareholder distribution potential in the years to come.”

Geismar 3 will benefit from favourable methanol industry fundamentals

Current methanol industry fundamentals are positive as growing methanol demand, low global inventory levels, ongoing industry supply challenges and a rising energy price environment have supported higher methanol prices. Over the medium term, we believe that the industry will need new supply to meet growing methanol demand.