Methanex Restarts Construction on Geismar 3 Project and Increases Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.07.2021, 13:59   

Maintains Focus on Shareholder Value and Industry Leadership

All currency amounts are stated in United States dollars

  • Conference call and webcast scheduled for Friday July 16, 2021 at 10:00am Eastern Time (7:00am Pacific Time)
  • Presentation materials will be available at www.methanex.com/investor-relations today at approximately 8:00am Eastern Time (5:00am Pacific Time)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced today that its Board of Directors unanimously approved two key decisions aligned with its capital allocation priorities:

  • A restart of construction on the Company’s advantaged Geismar 3 project, and
  • A reset of the quarterly dividend to $0.125 per share from $0.0375 per share

These decisions complement a separate announcement yesterday on an agreement with Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) on key commercial terms for a strategic shipping partnership. The agreement is expected to realize strategic benefits for our Waterfront Shipping business and unlock $145 million in non-dilutive capital to further strengthen our financial position.

John Floren, President & CEO of Methanex, commented, “We are very pleased to announce these important steps that we believe will deliver long-term value to our shareholders. The timing is right to restart construction on our Geismar 3 project as the methanol industry outlook is positive, we have a strong financial position to fund the project and the project has been significantly de-risked and is well positioned to be completed on-time and on budget. Geismar 3 will strengthen our asset portfolio as it will be one of our lowest cost plants, with access to abundant and low-cost natural gas and have one of the lowest CO2 emissions intensity profiles in the industry.”

“We expect our future cash generation capability will be enhanced by Geismar 3, a unique project with significant capital and operating cost advantages. Geismar 3 is our only major growth capital project expected over the next few years. We are pleased to announce an increase in our dividend, and we expect that Geismar 3 will support a substantial increase in our shareholder distribution potential in the years to come.”

Geismar 3 will benefit from favourable methanol industry fundamentals

Current methanol industry fundamentals are positive as growing methanol demand, low global inventory levels, ongoing industry supply challenges and a rising energy price environment have supported higher methanol prices. Over the medium term, we believe that the industry will need new supply to meet growing methanol demand.

