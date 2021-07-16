checkAd

Potbelly Corporation Announces Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 5

CHICAGO, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB), the iconic neighborhood sandwich shop, today announced the date for the release of its first quarter 2021 financial results.

Second Quarter 2021 Results
        
Potbelly will report its unaudited financial results for the fiscal second quarter 2021 on Thursday, August 5, 2021 before the open of the market that day. The Company has scheduled a conference call and webcast for investors at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time that day to discuss the unaudited financial results.

Hosting the call will be Potbelly Corporation’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Bob Wright, and Chief Financial Officer, Steve Cirulis.

Date: Thursday August 5, 2021
Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Dial-In #:  800-675-8395 U.S. & Canada
  312-429-1278 International
Confirmation Code: 21996093

Alternatively, the conference call will be webcast at www.potbelly.com on the “Investor Relations” webpage. For those unable to participate, an audio replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday August 5, 2021 through midnight August 12, 2021. To access the replay, please call 844-512-2921 (U.S. & Canada) or 412-317-6671 (International) and enter confirmation code 21996093. A web-based archive of the conference call will also be available at the above website.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with more than 400 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate over 40 shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com.

Contact:        
Investor Relations
Lisa Fortuna or Ashley Gruenberg
Alpha IR Group
312-445-2870
PBPB@alpha-ir.com





