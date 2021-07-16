LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. Announces an Addition to it’s Senior Management Team

James Serenius, a senior executive in accounting and finance with over 30 years of experience in public and private accounting has been hired as Senior Corporate Controller of LMP. Mr. Serenius will be responsible for directing and coordinating all corporate accounting operations functions and managing the accumulation and consolidation of all financial data necessary for reporting accurate and timely business and financial results. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Serenius spent the last twelve years providing accounting and finance services supporting clients in the automotive, television broadcast, insurance, and distribution industries. Mr. Serenius is a Certified Public Accountant and Attorney, earning his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of North Carolina Charlotte, his Master of Business Administration in Finance and Juris Doctorate from Michigan State University. In his early career Mr. Serenius worked for Deloitte & Touche, The Equitable (now AXA), Kmart, and Tyco International.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL , July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) (“LMP” or the “Company”), an e-commerce and facilities-based automotive retailer in the United States, today announced its addition of James Serenius as Senior Corporate Controller.

Robert Bellaflores, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer commented, “It has been a pleasure working with Jim for the past several months and I am excited he is joining the LMP team. Jim’s knowledge and experience is welcomed as we continue to promote and recruit talented individuals like Jim, within our organization as well as externally, in these record setting times, while maintaining operational excellence and impressive earnings growth.”

Mr. Serenius will assume the role of Senior Corporate Controller effective July 19, 2021 and report directly to Mr. Bellaflores.

ABOUT LMP AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS, INC.

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMPX) is a growth company with a long-term plan to profitably consolidate and partner with automotive dealership groups in the United States. We offer a wide array of products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle, including new and used vehicles, finance and insurance products and automotive repair and maintenance.

Our proprietary e-commerce technology and strategy are designed to disrupt the industry by leveraging our experienced teams, growing selection of owned inventories and physical logistics network. We seek to provide customers with a seamless experience both online and in person. Our physical logistics network enables us to provide convenient free delivery points for customers and provide services throughout the entire ownership life cycle. We use digital technologies to lower our customer acquisition costs, achieve operational efficiencies and generate additional revenues. Our unique growth model generates significant cash flows, which funds our innovation and expansion into new geographical markets, along with strategically building out dealership networks, creating personal transportation solutions that consumers desire.