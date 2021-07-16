checkAd

Basis for BioVie’s Phase 3 Clinical Trial of NE3107 in the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease Published in Neurodegenerative Disease Management

Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of NE3107 Expected to Commence in Summer 2021

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc., a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of liver disease, neurodegenerative disease and certain cancers, announced today that an article summarizing the scientific rationale for the Company’s upcoming pivotal Phase 3 Trial of its NE3107 asset in Alzheimer’s disease has been published in the medical journal Neurodegenerative Disease Management.

The article, NE3107 Alzheimer’s Phase III Study Rationale, Design and Therapeutic Modulation of Neuroinflammation and Insulin Resistance, was authored by BioVie’s Christopher L Reading, PhD, EVP Neuroscience R&D, Clarence N Ahlem, EVP Product Development, and Michael F Murphy, MD, PhD, CMO & CSO Worldwide Clinical Trials. In addition to presenting the design of the NM101 trial, this publication details the rationale for an anti-inflammatory insulin sensitizer in Alzheimer’s disease, and elucidates the mechanism of NE3107 on the pathophysiology of Alzheimer’s neurodegeneration and cognitive impairment. NE3107 has demonstrated a favorable safety profile based on chronic dosing safety studies in rats and dogs and in human clinical trials to date. NE3107 has shown a low potential for drug-drug interactions, is not immunosuppressive, and has a nonclinical profile that facilitates the evaluation of clinically relevant hypotheses in patients with Alzheimer’s disease.

BioVie plans to launch a pivotal Phase 3 trial in Alzheimer’s this summer to assess how treatment with NE3107 could slow cognitive decline and improve function and behavior compared to placebo as measured by Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale Cognitive Subscale 12 (ADAS-Cog12) and the Alzheimer’s Disease Cooperative Study-Clinical Global Impression of Change (ADCS-CGIC). The study will have a number of secondary endpoints involving additional neuropsychological endpoints, glycemic control, and insulin sensitivity. The trial, a Phase 3, randomized, double‑blind, placebo‑controlled, parallel group, multicenter study of NE3107 in subjects who have mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease (NCT04669028) will be conducted at approximately thirty clinical sites in the U.S.

