checkAd

BRP Group, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on Monday, August 9, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.07.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

TAMPA, Fla., July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, announced today that it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 9, 2021.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 PM ET on that day. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 451-6152 (toll-free) or (201) 389-0879 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on BRP’s investor relations website at ir.baldwinriskpartners.com.  

A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.baldwinriskpartners.com for one year following the call.  

About BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP Group represents over 600,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

CONTACTS

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Bonnie Bishop, Executive Director
Baldwin Risk Partners
(813) 259-8032 | IR@baldwinriskpartners.com
  
PRESS

Rachel DeAngelo, Communications Manager
Baldwin Risk Partners
(813) 387-6842 | rdeangelo@baldwinriskpartners.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BRP Group, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on Monday, August 9, 2021 TAMPA, Fla., July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, announced today that it will report its second quarter …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Black Rock Petroleum Company Announces Bitcoin Mining Agreement
FibroGen Announces Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Review of Roxadustat for Treatment of Anemia ...
Elgato Launches Facecam, a New Premium Webcam, Alongside Four More New Products for Content ...
Gran Colombia Announces Second Quarter 2021 Production and Webcast; Provides Details of Forthcoming ...
Apollo Clarifies Certain Technical Disclosure
K92 Mining Announces Q2 Production Results and Record Plant Throughput at the Kainantu Gold Mine
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. to Commence Trading on NEO Exchange Under Ticker ‘PWWR’
Mesoblast Presents Respiratory Function Results of COVID-19 ARDS Trial at Pulmonary Disease ...
eXp World Holdings and Kind Lending Unite to Launch SUCCESS Lending, LLC, a New Residential Lending ...
Lantronix führt mit der cloudbasierten SaaS-Plattform ConsoleFlow eine echte ...
Titel
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer to Purchase Up to All Shares of United ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board