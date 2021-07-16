BRP Group, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on Monday, August 9, 2021

TAMPA, Fla., July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP), an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions, announced today that it will report its second quarter 2021 financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 9, 2021.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss results at 5:00 PM ET on that day. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 451-6152 (toll-free) or (201) 389-0879 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on BRP’s investor relations website at ir.baldwinriskpartners.com.