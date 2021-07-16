Trinity Biotech Provides A Business Development Update For Q2 2021

Trinity Biotech has been the main confirmatory test provider for the detection of the HIV virus on the African continent over many years. Trinity Biotech has developed a new product, TrinScreen HIV, specifically for the screening market, a market that is significantly larger than the confirmatory market.

TrinScreen HIV has already undergone an independent evaluation sponsored by the World Health Organisation (WHO), yielding excellent results. The final part of the approval process includes WHO review of the multi-site clinical evaluation which concluded in Africa in 2020. This final part of the submission dossier was submitted to the WHO in March 2021. In June 2021, the Company received an update from the WHO on the approval process. The WHO confirmed that their screening of the submission dossier is complete and the dossier will now move forward to the final assessment phase.

This is an important milestone in the approval process for TrinScreen HIV. This product, once approved, will allow the Company to build on its strong brand presence in HIV testing in Africa. The Company believes the TrinScreen HIV product has a number of key advantages compared to the current main incumbent product and expects a positive response from the WHO and the opportunity to expand its market share in the African HIV market.

The Company is preparing for the automated manufacture of TrinScreen HIV at its facility in Ireland in anticipation of WHO approval.

COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test

Trinity Biotech is at an advanced stage in the development of a SARS-CoV-2 antigen test. This test will use the Company’s core lateral flow technology. The test can be run without any specialised equipment, provides a result in 12 minutes and utilises an easy-to-use anterior nasal swab sample.

As the COVID-19 pandemic and associated public health responses have developed, antigen tests have continued to play an important role in the overall diagnostic response. Even as the roll out of vaccines continues, the role of antigen tests in providing assurance around active infection remains important and Trinity Biotech expects antigen testing to have a continuing place in the overall public health response to COVID-19, even as vaccinations continue.