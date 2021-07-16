checkAd

Trinity Biotech Provides A Business Development Update For Q2 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.07.2021, 14:00  |  33   |   |   

DUBLIN, Ireland, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity Biotech plc (Nasdaq: TRIB) provides a business development update for Q2 2021.

HIV Testing (TrinScreen HIV)

Trinity Biotech has been the main confirmatory test provider for the detection of the HIV virus on the African continent over many years. Trinity Biotech has developed a new product, TrinScreen HIV, specifically for the screening market, a market that is significantly larger than the confirmatory market.

TrinScreen HIV has already undergone an independent evaluation sponsored by the World Health Organisation (WHO), yielding excellent results. The final part of the approval process includes WHO review of the multi-site clinical evaluation which concluded in Africa in 2020. This final part of the submission dossier was submitted to the WHO in March 2021. In June 2021, the Company received an update from the WHO on the approval process. The WHO confirmed that their screening of the submission dossier is complete and the dossier will now move forward to the final assessment phase.

This is an important milestone in the approval process for TrinScreen HIV. This product, once approved, will allow the Company to build on its strong brand presence in HIV testing in Africa. The Company believes the TrinScreen HIV product has a number of key advantages compared to the current main incumbent product and expects a positive response from the WHO and the opportunity to expand its market share in the African HIV market.

The Company is preparing for the automated manufacture of TrinScreen HIV at its facility in Ireland in anticipation of WHO approval.

COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test

Trinity Biotech is at an advanced stage in the development of a SARS-CoV-2 antigen test. This test will use the Company’s core lateral flow technology. The test can be run without any specialised equipment, provides a result in 12 minutes and utilises an easy-to-use anterior nasal swab sample.

As the COVID-19 pandemic and associated public health responses have developed, antigen tests have continued to play an important role in the overall diagnostic response. Even as the roll out of vaccines continues, the role of antigen tests in providing assurance around active infection remains important and Trinity Biotech expects antigen testing to have a continuing place in the overall public health response to COVID-19, even as vaccinations continue.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Trinity Biotech Provides A Business Development Update For Q2 2021 DUBLIN, Ireland, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Trinity Biotech plc (Nasdaq: TRIB) provides a business development update for Q2 2021. HIV Testing (TrinScreen HIV) Trinity Biotech has been the main confirmatory test provider for the detection …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Black Rock Petroleum Company Announces Bitcoin Mining Agreement
FibroGen Announces Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Review of Roxadustat for Treatment of Anemia ...
Elgato Launches Facecam, a New Premium Webcam, Alongside Four More New Products for Content ...
Gran Colombia Announces Second Quarter 2021 Production and Webcast; Provides Details of Forthcoming ...
Apollo Clarifies Certain Technical Disclosure
K92 Mining Announces Q2 Production Results and Record Plant Throughput at the Kainantu Gold Mine
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. to Commence Trading on NEO Exchange Under Ticker ‘PWWR’
Mesoblast Presents Respiratory Function Results of COVID-19 ARDS Trial at Pulmonary Disease ...
eXp World Holdings and Kind Lending Unite to Launch SUCCESS Lending, LLC, a New Residential Lending ...
Lantronix führt mit der cloudbasierten SaaS-Plattform ConsoleFlow eine echte ...
Titel
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer to Purchase Up to All Shares of United ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board