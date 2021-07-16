Calavo Growers Publishes Annual Sustainability Report

SANTA PAULA, Calif., July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global leader in the avocado and value-added fresh food industries, today announced the publication of its third annual sustainability report providing an overview of the Company’s commitment to sustainability, social responsibility and governance, and highlighting progress made over the last year.



In the report, Calavo’s Chief Executive Officer James E. Gibson reflects on how the Company’s ESG initiatives were amplified by the pandemic. “While 2020 was dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, it afforded us an opportunity to evaluate how our ESG initiatives play a key role in advancing our company as a worldwide leader in fresh produce and prepared foods and expand upon our sustainability practices.”