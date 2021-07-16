Calavo Growers Publishes Annual Sustainability Report

checkAd

SANTA PAULA, Calif., July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global leader in the avocado and value-added fresh food industries, today announced the publication of its third annual sustainability report providing an overview of the Company’s commitment to sustainability, social responsibility and governance, and highlighting progress made over the last year.

In the report, Calavo’s Chief Executive Officer James E. Gibson reflects on how the Company’s ESG initiatives were amplified by the pandemic. “While 2020 was dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic, it afforded us an opportunity to evaluate how our ESG initiatives play a key role in advancing our company as a worldwide leader in fresh produce and prepared foods and expand upon our sustainability practices.”

2020 sustainability highlights include:

  • SASB: reviewed materiality results using the “five factor test” from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and added “COVID-19 response” and “cybersecurity approach” to this year’s report.
  • Energy and Emissions: undertook the first corporate carbon footprint, calculating direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions, thereby providing a baseline starting point to measure future carbon reduction initiatives on Calavo’s journey to net-zero.
  • Sustainable Agriculture: Calavo’s Uruapan, Mexico facility received the Clean Industry Distinction for the 10th year in a row – one of only three other companies in Uruapan to have this certification – by meeting all environmental requirements for waste disposal, energy consumption, water consumption and emissions to air and water.

Calavo’s full sustainability highlights report can be found on the Company website at http://ir.calavo.com/Sustainability/default.aspx.

About Calavo Growers, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and provider of value-added fresh food serving retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. The Company’s Fresh segment procures and markets fresh avocados and select other fresh produce, including tomatoes and papayas. The Renaissance Food Group (RFG) segment creates, markets and distributes a portfolio of healthy, fresh foods, including fresh-cut fruit, fresh-cut vegetables and prepared foods. The Foods segment manufactures and distributes guacamole and salsa. Founded in 1924, Calavo’s fresh food products are sold under the respected Calavo brand name as well as Garden Highway, Chef Essentials and several private label and store brands.

Investor Contact:
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Lisa Mueller, Senior Vice President
(310) 622-8231
calavo@finprofiles.com





