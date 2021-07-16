checkAd

Entourage Health Announces Debut of New Ticker “ENTG” on TSX Venture

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.07.2021, 14:00  |  29   |   |   

Following corporate rebrand from WeedMD Inc., the Company’s common shares under “WMD” will trade on the TSXV under new ticker “ENTG” commencing today

TORONTO, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) (TSX-V:ENTG) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“Entourage” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that as part of its corporate name change and rebrand from “WeedMD Inc.” to “Entourage Health Corp.”, the Company’s common shares (“Common Shares”) will continue to be publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) under the new ticker symbol “ENTG”, with a new CUSIP number of 293861100 and ISIN number of CA2938611001. These changes are effective today at market open.

In connection with the name change, the Company also confirmed its convertible debentures maturing September 25, 2022 (the “Debentures”), Common Share purchase warrants expiring September 25, 2022 (the “2022 Warrants”), and Common Share purchase warrants expiring March 12, 2023 (the “2023 Warrants”), and their respective ticker symbols “ENTG.DB”, “ENTG.WT”, and “ENTG.WT.A”, will also commence trading today on the TSXV.

The new CUSIP for the Debentures is 293861AA8 and the ISIN number is CA293861AA82. The new CUSIP for the 2022 Warrants is 293861126 and the ISIN number is CA2938611266. The new CUSIP for the 2023 Warrants is 293861118 and the ISIN number is CA2938611183. No action is required by existing securityholders of the Company with respect to the name change. Outstanding Common Shares, Debentures and Warrants certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.

Following confirmation of the name change, the Company also announced its newly launched Entourage Health website is now active and can be accessed here. The website and branding captures the Company’s evolution into a producer of award-winning cannabis brands and products - crafted with pride by people who care.

To access our corporate video, visit us here and to access our latest investor presentation and corporate deck here.

About Entourage Health Corp.

Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) is the publicly traded parent company of WeedMD RX Inc. a licence holder producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, ON as well as a fully-licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction. With the addition of Starseed Medicinal, a medical-centric brand, Entourage has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements Entourage’s direct sales to medical patients. In July 2021, Entourage signed a definitive agreement to acquire craft cultivator CannTx Life Sciences which operates out of its state-of-the-art micropropogaton and specialty extraction facility in Guelph, Ontario. Upon the acquisition’s expected closing in late August 2021, craft brand Royal City Cannabis will be added to Entourage’s elite product portfolio. The Company maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart as well as eight provincial distribution agencies where adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday Cannabis are sold. Entourage is also the exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary’s Medicinals sold in both medical and adult-use channels.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Entourage Health Announces Debut of New Ticker “ENTG” on TSX Venture Following corporate rebrand from WeedMD Inc., the Company’s common shares under “WMD” will trade on the TSXV under new ticker “ENTG” commencing todayTORONTO, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Entourage Health Corp. (formerly WeedMD Inc.) …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Black Rock Petroleum Company Announces Bitcoin Mining Agreement
FibroGen Announces Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Review of Roxadustat for Treatment of Anemia ...
Elgato Launches Facecam, a New Premium Webcam, Alongside Four More New Products for Content ...
Gran Colombia Announces Second Quarter 2021 Production and Webcast; Provides Details of Forthcoming ...
Apollo Clarifies Certain Technical Disclosure
K92 Mining Announces Q2 Production Results and Record Plant Throughput at the Kainantu Gold Mine
Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. to Commence Trading on NEO Exchange Under Ticker ‘PWWR’
Mesoblast Presents Respiratory Function Results of COVID-19 ARDS Trial at Pulmonary Disease ...
eXp World Holdings and Kind Lending Unite to Launch SUCCESS Lending, LLC, a New Residential Lending ...
Lantronix führt mit der cloudbasierten SaaS-Plattform ConsoleFlow eine echte ...
Titel
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
(Correction) Good Gaming Joins Forces With CEO and Founder of DeFi Summit Justin Wu To Create the ...
NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund Extends Offer to Purchase Up to All Shares of United ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board