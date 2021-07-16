checkAd

Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports Record 2021 First Half Financial Results

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the 2021 first half and second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

2021 First Half Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • Net income of $8.6 million, or $1.35 per diluted share driven by record second quarter earnings of $4.4 million, or a record $0.70 per diluted share
  • Net interest margin improved by 16 basis points to 3.72%, compared to 3.56%
  • Total noninterest income was up 49.9% to $3.9 million
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision(1) income increased 35.4% to $11.4 million
  • Return on average assets increased to 1.26% from 0.64%
  • Return on average equity increased to 11.88% from 5.79%
  • Return on average tangible common equity(1) increased to 13.41% from 6.59%
  • Efficiency ratio improved to 57.60%, compared to 62.33%
  • Year-to-date net charge-offs declined 46.6% to $159,000

“Our record second quarter and first half earnings reflect strong operating performance across our business and improving economic trends throughout our Northeast and Central Ohio markets,” stated Thomas G. Caldwell, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, we have successfully navigated the low interest rate environment throughout the 2021 first half by successfully managing our net interest margin, enhancing our efficiency ratio, controlling operating expenses, growing noninterest income, and maintaining strong asset quality.”

“Year-to-date, we have helped small business customers secure $93.5 million of PPP forgiveness, which provided a $1.5 million benefit to our yield on earnings assets. At June 30, 2021, $90.2 million of PPP loans remained on the balance sheet and we expect the majority of the outstanding PPP loans will be forgiven by year end.”     

“While economic and interest rate uncertainty remains, we are focused on pursuing our long-term growth strategy, making investments across our business, and creating value for our shareholders. As a result, we recently hired two new loan officers in Central Ohio, we are improving our customer engagement by enhancing the Bank’s online resources and returning capital to shareholders through our higher year-over-year dividend payment and share buyback program. Year-to-date, we have repurchased 181,045 shares of our common stock at an average price of $23.16 per share, which includes 131,577 shares repurchased in the second quarter at an average price of $23.42 per share. We have repurchased our common stock at an average price of 111.2% to tangible book value, which we believe is a tremendous value and offers a significant opportunity for our shareholders to increase their ownership in Middlefield Banc Corp. Overall, I am pleased with our strong year-to-date performance, and we expect 2021 will be another strong year for the Company,” concluded Mr. Caldwell.

Income Statement
Net interest income for the 2021 first half, increased 14.6% to $23.8 million, compared to $20.8 million for the same period last year. Year-to-date, the net interest margin was 3.72%, compared to 3.56% for the same period last year. Net interest income for the 2021 second quarter was $11.9 million, compared to $10.7 million for the 2020 second quarter. The 10.8% increase in net interest income for the 2021 second quarter was largely a result of a 56.8% reduction in interest expense. The net interest margin for the 2021 second quarter was 3.72%, compared to 3.49% for the same period of 2020.

For the 2021 first half, noninterest income was $3.9 million, compared to $2.6 million for the same period last year. Noninterest income for the 2021 second quarter was $1.6 million, compared to $1.5 million for the same period last year.

For the 2021 first half, noninterest expense increased 9.0% to $16.3 million, compared to $14.9 million for the same period last year. Operating costs in the 2021 second quarter increased 3.1% to $7.9 million from $7.7 million for the 2020 second quarter.

Net income for the 2021 first half ended June 30, 2021, was a record $8.6 million, or a record $1.35 per diluted share, compared to $4.0 million, or $0.62 per diluted share for the same period last year. Net income for the 2021 second quarter ended June 30, 2021, was a quarterly record of $4.4 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to $3.0 million, or $0.46 per diluted share for the same period last year.

Balance Sheet
Total assets at June 30, 2021, increased 1.3% to approximately $1.36 billion from $1.34 billion at June 30, 2020. Net loans at June 30, 2021, decreased 5.3% to $1.04 billion, compared to $1.10 billion at June 30, 2020 as PPP forgiveness increased. Middlefield originated $212.6 million of loans under the PPP and helped customers receive $122.4 million of forgiveness payments under the terms of the program. The balance of PPP loans outstanding at June 30, 2021, was $90.2 million.

Total deposits at June 30, 2021, were approximately $1.20 billion, compared to $1.16 billion at June 30, 2020. The 3.2% increase in deposits was primarily due to increases in interest-bearing, money market, savings, and non-interest-bearing accounts, partially offset by decreased time-based accounts. At June 30, 2021, Middlefield had no short-term borrowings compared to $20.4 million of short-term borrowings at June 30, 2020 as the Company paid back Federal Home Loan Bank advances. The investment portfolio, which is entirely classified as available for sale, was $150.9 million June 30, 2021, compared with $112.5 million at June 30, 2020.

Donald L. Stacy, Chief Financial Officer stated, “Our balance sheet remains strong as we benefit from record earnings, favorable asset quality, and a meaningfully higher allowance.   The allowance for loan losses to total loans now stands at 1.34%, compared to 1.28% at March 31, 2021, and 0.92% at June 30, 2020. In addition, at June 30, 2021, we only had eight loans in deferral status primarily within the hospitality industry representing a balance of $17.7 million, compared to a balance of $214.8 million at June 30, 2020, a decline of approximately 92%.”

“We also ended the quarter with robust capital levels and liquidity, including nearly $92.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and $150.9 million in our investment portfolio. We are focused on maximizing the yield on our investment portfolio, while prudently managing risk. As a result, our investment portfolio includes $32 million of subordinated debt, at an average yield of approximately 4.8%, in community banks across the country with similar metrics. The remainder of our investment portfolio is primarily held in tax free municipal bonds. I believe our record year-to-date financial results demonstrate strong execution across many aspects of the Bank and our ability to focus on managing items under our control,” concluded Mr. Stacy.

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
At June 30, 2021, shareholders’ equity increased 3.8% to $146.0 million compared to $140.7 million at June 30, 2020. On a per share basis, shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2021, was $23.50 compared to $22.09 at the same period last year.

Tangible stockholders’ equity(1) increased 4.6% to $129.4 million for the 2021 second quarter, compared to $123.7 million at June 30, 2020. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $20.82 at June 30, 2021, compared to $19.43 at June 30, 2020.

Through the first six months of 2021, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.32 per share, compared to $0.30 per share for the same period last year.

At June 30, 2021, the Company had an equity to assets leverage ratio of 10.74%, compared to 10.47% at June 30, 2020.

Asset Quality
The provision for loan losses for the 2021 second quarter was $200,000 versus $1.0 million for the same period last year.   The year-over-year decline in the provision for loan losses was partially due to strong asset quality and last year’s prudent build in the Company’s allowance for loan losses associated with the potential economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The provision for loan losses for the 2021 first half was $900,000 versus $3.7 million for the same period last year.

Net charge-offs were $122,000, or 0.05% of average loans, annualized, during the 2021 second quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $34,000, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized, at June 30, 2020. Year-to-date net charge-offs were $159,000, or 0.03% of average loans, annualized, compared to net charge-offs of $298,000, or 0.06% of average loans, annualized for the six-months ended June 30, 2020.

Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2021, were $14.9 million, compared to $10.5 million at June 30, 2020. The $4.4 million increase in nonperforming assets was affected by one large legacy credit in the Central Ohio market, which was charged-off during the 2020 third quarter. Nonperforming loans at June 30, 2021 were $7.8 million a 20.8% decline from the same period last year, and a 13.4% decline from the 2021 first quarter. The allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2021, stood at $14.2 million, or 1.34% of total loans, compared to $10.2 million, or 0.92% of total loans at June 30, 2020.

About Middlefield Banc Corp.  
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.36 billion at June 30, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.  

Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank

(1) This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.’s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.

This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain “forward-looking statements” relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets, and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.’s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.’s financial operations or customers; (7) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; (8) changes in the securities markets; or (9) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.   

Company Contact:
Thomas G. Caldwell
President/Chief Executive Officer
Middlefield Banc Corp.
(440) 632-1666 Ext. 3200
tcaldwell@middlefieldbank.com

Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com 
   


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                        
      June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,
Balance Sheets (period end)     2021     2021     2020     2020     2020
ASSETS                              
Cash and due from banks   $ 82,435     $ 93,037     $ 92,874     $ 46,097     $ 55,766  
Federal funds sold     10,034       7,436       19,543       6,884       2,520  
Cash and cash equivalents     92,469       100,473       112,417       52,981       58,286  
Equity securities, at fair value     730       690       609       553       581  
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value     150,850       123,218       114,360       112,968       112,529  
Loans held for sale     790       1,260       878       10,457       4,151  
Loans:                              
Commercial real estate:                              
Owner occupied     109,777       104,379       103,121       107,342       110,134  
Non-owner occupied     304,324       304,623       309,424       310,512       300,577  
Multifamily     34,926       39,015       39,562       39,622       37,604  
Residential real estate     228,102       228,052       233,995       222,237       227,427  
Commercial and industrial     200,558       242,651       232,044       258,313       240,096  
Home equity lines of credit     107,685       111,474       112,543       115,223       117,196  
Construction and other     62,229       64,960       63,573       60,613       66,015  
Consumer installment     8,694       9,046       9,823       10,534       11,210  
Total loans     1,056,295       1,104,200       1,104,085       1,124,396       1,110,259  
Less allowance for loan and lease losses     14,200       14,122       13,459       11,359       10,210  
Net loans     1,042,095       1,090,078       1,090,626       1,113,037       1,100,049  
Premises and equipment, net     17,680       18,002       18,333       18,633       18,962  
Goodwill     15,071       15,071       15,071       15,071       15,071  
Core deposit intangibles     1,564       1,644       1,724       1,807       1,890  
Bank-owned life insurance     16,846       16,740       16,938       16,832       16,723  
Other real estate owned     7,090       7,372       7,387       7,391       687  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets     15,033       13,545       13,636       15,079       14,391  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,360,218     $ 1,388,093     $ 1,391,979     $ 1,364,809     $ 1,343,320  
                               
      June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,
      2021
     2021
     2020
     2020
     2020
LIABILITIES                              
Deposits:                              
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 326,665     $ 317,224     $ 291,347     $ 268,838     $ 270,738  
Interest-bearing demand     207,725       215,684       195,722       179,080       136,722  
Money market     183,453       187,204       198,493       184,936       168,842  
Savings     252,171       259,973       243,888       231,696       218,545  
Time     225,271       245,342       295,750       329,413       363,420  
Total deposits     1,195,285       1,225,427       1,225,200       1,193,963       1,158,267  
                               
Short-term borrowings     -       -       -       -       20,417  
Other borrowings     13,031       13,095       17,038       17,100       17,162  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     5,858       4,901       5,931       11,690       6,779  
TOTAL LIABILITIES     1,214,174       1,243,423       1,248,169       1,222,753       1,202,625  
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY                              
Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 7,325,918                              
shares issued, 6,215,511 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021     87,131       87,073       86,886       86,871       86,722  
Retained earnings     76,150       72,729       69,578       68,046       67,150  
Accumulated other comprehensive income     3,893       2,917       4,284       4,077       3,761  
Treasury stock, at cost; 1,110,407 shares as of June 30, 2021     (21,130 )     (18,049 )     (16,938 )     (16,938 )     (16,938 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY     146,044       144,670       143,810       142,056       140,695  
                               
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 1,360,218     $ 1,388,093     $ 1,391,979     $ 1,364,809     $ 1,343,320  
                               

 


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
 
    For the Three Months Ended     For the Six Months Ended
    June 30,   March 31,
  December 31,
  September 30,
 		  June 30,
 		    June 30,     June 30,
Statements of Income   2021
   2021
 		  2020
 		  2020
 		  2020
 		    2021
     2020
                                         
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME                                        
Interest and fees on loans $ 11,885     $ 12,167     $ 12,041     $ 12,603     $ 12,281     $ 24,052     $ 24,359  
Interest-earning deposits in other institutions   12       18       9       8       7       30       101  
Federal funds sold   1       -       1       -       -       1       21  
Investment securities:                                        
Taxable interest   410       370       297       249       206       780       363  
Tax-exempt interest   602       558       591       618       634       1,160       1,263  
Dividends on stock   26       29       28       29       27       55       57  
Total interest and dividend income   12,936       13,142       12,967       13,507       13,155       26,078       26,164  
INTEREST EXPENSE                                        
Deposits   1,010       1,205       1,655       2,106       2,336       2,215       5,201  
Short-term borrowings   -       -       (2 )     14       32       -       67  
Other borrowings   39       39       43       28       62       78       138  
Total interest expense   1,049       1,244       1,696       2,148       2,430       2,293       5,406  
                                         
NET INTEREST INCOME   11,887       11,898       11,271       11,359       10,725       23,785       20,758  
                                         
Provision for loan losses   200       700       2,100       4,000       1,000       900       3,740  
                                         
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION                                        
FOR LOAN LOSSES   11,687       11,198       9,171       7,359       9,725       22,885       17,018  
NONINTEREST INCOME                                        
Service charges on deposit accounts   856       787       729       691       566       1,643       1,119  
Gain (loss) on equity securities   40       81       56       (28 )     31       121       (129 )
Earnings on bank-owned life insurance   106       226       106       109       105       332       212  
Gains on sale of loans   221       592       332       660       381       813       495  
Other income   409       532       387       379       412       941       872  
Total noninterest income   1,632       2,218       1,610       1,811       1,495       3,850       2,569  
                                         
NONINTEREST EXPENSE                                        
Salaries and employee benefits   4,321       4,254       4,458       3,657       4,136       8,575       7,720  
Occupancy expense   549       600       628       497       483       1,149       1,033  
Equipment expense   313       357       365       363       307       670       580  
Data processing costs   698       786       617       683       684       1,484       1,350  
Ohio state franchise tax   286       286       251       282       281       572       549  
Federal deposit insurance expense   150       144       103       123       74       294       197  
Professional fees   323       419       352       289       369       742       718  
Net loss (gain) on other real estate owned   22       46       (172 )     (184 )     (33 )     68       (32 )
Advertising expense   221       221       55       217       217       442       426  
Software amortization expense   74       80       66       70       74       154       215  
Core deposit intangible amortization   80       80       83       83       83       160       166  
Other expense   889       1,080       1,019       942       1,014       1,969       2,019  
Total noninterest expense   7,926       8,353       7,825       7,022       7,689       16,279       14,941  
                                         
Income before income taxes   5,393       5,063       2,956       2,148       3,531       10,456       4,646  
Income taxes   968       896       467       295       565       1,864       639  
                                         
NET INCOME $ 4,425     $ 4,167     $ 2,489     $ 1,853     $ 2,966     $ 8,592     $ 4,007  
                                         
PTPP (1) $ 5,593     $ 5,763     $ 5,056     $ 6,148     $ 4,531     $ 11,356     $ 8,386  
                                         
(1) The pre-tax pre-provision (PTPP) is the income before income taxes before provision for loan losses considerations, for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.      
                                         

 


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.                    
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights                    
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)
 
    For the Three Months Ended     For the Six Months Ended
    June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     June 30,
    June 30,
     2021       2021      2020       2020       2020      2021      2020 
Per common share data                                        
Net income per common share - basic $ 0.70     $ 0.65     $ 0.39     $ 0.29     $ 0.47     $ 1.36     $ 0.63  
Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.70     $ 0.65     $ 0.39     $ 0.29     $ 0.46     $ 1.35     $ 0.62  
Dividends declared per share $ 0.16     $ 0.16     $ 0.15     $ 0.15     $ 0.15     $ 0.32     $ 0.30  
Book value per share (period end) $ 23.50     $ 22.80     $ 22.54     $ 22.27     $ 22.09     $ 23.50     $ 22.09  
Tangible book value per share (period end) (2) (3) $ 20.82     $ 20.17     $ 19.91     $ 19.63     $ 19.43     $ 20.82     $ 19.43  
Dividends declared $ 1,004     $ 1,016     $ 957     $ 957     $ 956     $ 2,020     $ 1,920  
Dividend yield   2.72 %     3.10 %     2.65 %     3.09 %     2.91 %     2.73 %     2.91 %
Dividend payout ratio   22.69 %     24.38 %     38.45 %     51.65 %     32.23 %     23.51 %     47.92 %
Average shares outstanding - basic   6,297,071       6,364,132       6,378,706       6,376,291       6,369,467       6,331,356       6,393,288  
Average shares outstanding - diluted   6,312,230       6,378,493       6,397,681       6,385,765       6,388,118       6,348,345       6,412,585  
Period ending shares outstanding   6,215,511       6,344,657       6,379,323       6,378,110       6,369,467       6,215,511       6,369,467  
                                         
Selected ratios                                        
Return on average assets   1.30 %     1.22 %     0.72 %     0.54 %     0.90 %     1.26 %     0.64 %
Return on average equity   12.10 %     11.65 %     6.76 %     5.11 %     8.57 %     11.88 %     5.79 %
Return on average tangible common equity (2) (4)   13.65 %     13.17 %     7.64 %     5.79 %     9.76 %     13.41 %     6.59 %
Efficiency (1)   57.28 %     57.91 %     59.29 %     51.96 %     61.29 %     57.60 %     62.33 %
Equity to assets at period end   10.74 %     10.42 %     10.33 %     10.41 %     10.47 %     10.74 %     10.47 %
Noninterest expense to average assets   0.58 %     0.60 %     0.57 %     0.52 %     0.58 %     1.18 %     1.19 %
                                         
(1) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income  
(2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures below                    
(3) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding                  
(4) Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity               
                                         


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
                                           
      For the Three Months Ended     For the Six Months Ended
      June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     June 30,     June 30,
Yields       2021         2021       2020        2020         2020       2021      2020 
Interest-earning assets:                                          
Loans receivable (2)       4.43 %       4.48 %     4.28 %       4.48 %       4.53 %     4.45 %     4.73 %
Investment securities (2)       3.47 %       3.75 %     3.65 %       3.66 %       3.76 %     3.60 %     3.69 %
Interest-earning deposits with other banks       0.18 %       0.20 %     0.21 %       0.27 %       0.23 %     0.19 %     0.72 %
Total interest-earning assets       4.05 %       4.11 %     4.00 %       4.23 %       4.27 %     4.08 %     4.47 %
Deposits:                                          
Interest-bearing demand deposits       0.12 %       0.16 %     0.21 %       0.32 %       0.35 %     0.14 %     0.38 %
Money market deposits       0.46 %       0.47 %     0.53 %       0.70 %       0.93 %     0.47 %     1.17 %
Savings deposits       0.06 %       0.07 %     0.11 %       0.20 %       0.21 %     0.07 %     0.35 %
Certificates of deposit       1.19 %       1.28 %     1.56 %       1.77 %       2.00 %     1.24 %     2.06 %
Total interest-bearing deposits       0.46 %       0.53 %     0.70 %       0.93 %       1.11 %     0.50 %     1.25 %
Non-Deposit Funding:                                          
Borrowings       1.18 %       1.10 %     0.95 %       0.45 %       0.53 %     1.14 %     0.83 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities       0.47 %       0.54 %     0.71 %       0.91 %       1.07 %     0.50 %     1.23 %
Cost of deposits       0.34 %       0.40 %     0.54 %       0.72 %       0.85 %     0.37 %     0.98 %
Cost of funds       0.35 %       0.41 %     0.55 %       0.71 %       0.83 %     0.38 %     0.98 %
Net interest margin (1)       3.72 %       3.73 %     3.49 %       3.57 %       3.49 %     3.72 %     3.56 %
                                           
(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(2) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.
                                           
      For the Three Months Ended            
      June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,            
Asset quality data       2021         2021       2020        2020         2020              
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)                                          
Nonperforming loans (1)   $   7,760     $   8,958     $ 7,858     $   6,690     $   9,803              
Other real estate owned       7,090         7,372       7,387         7,391         687              
Nonperforming assets   $   14,850     $   16,330     $ 15,245     $   14,081     $   10,490              
                                           
Allowance for loan losses   $   14,200     $   14,122     $ 13,459     $   11,359     $   10,210              
Allowance for loan losses/total loans       1.34 %       1.28 %     1.22 %       1.01 %       0.92 %            
Net charge-offs:                                          
Quarter-to-date   $   122     $   37     $ -     $   2,851     $   34              
Year-to-date       159         37       3,149         3,149         298              
Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized:                                          
Quarter-to-date       0.05 %       0.01 %     0.00 %       1.01 %       0.01 %            
Year-to-date       0.03 %       0.01 %     0.29 %       0.39 %       0.06 %            
                                           
Nonperforming loans/total loans       0.73 %       0.81 %     0.71 %       0.59 %       0.88 %            
Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans       182.99 %       157.65 %     171.28 %       169.79 %       104.15 %            
Nonperforming assets/total assets       1.09 %       1.18 %     1.10 %       1.03 %       0.78 %            
(1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time.
                                           
Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity                                          
For the Three Months Ended     For the Six Months Ended
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)     June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     June 30,     June 30,
        2021         2021       2020        2020         2020       2021      2020 
                                           
Stockholders' Equity   $   146,044     $   144,670     $ 143,810     $   142,056     $   140,695     $ 146,044     $ 140,695  
Less Goodwill and other intangibles       16,635         16,715       16,795         16,878         16,961       16,635       16,961  
Tangible Common Equity   $   129,409     $   127,955     $ 127,015     $   125,178     $   123,734     $ 129,409     $ 123,734  
                                           
Shares outstanding       6,215,511         6,344,657       6,379,323         6,378,110         6,369,467       6,215,511       6,369,467  
Tangible book value per share   $   20.82     $   20.17     $ 19.91     $   19.63     $   19.43     $ 20.82     $ 19.43  
                                           
Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity                                          
For the Three Months Ended     For the Six Months Ended
                                           
      June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     June 30,     June 30,
      2021
     2021
     2020
     2020
     2020
     2021
     2020
                                           
Average Stockholders' Equity   $   146,719     $   145,065     $ 146,374     $   144,167     $   139,212     $ 145,892     $ 139,287  
Less Average Goodwill and other intangibles       16,674         16,754       16,836         16,919         17,002       16,714       17,043  
Average Tangible Common Equity   $   130,045     $   128,311     $ 129,538     $   127,248     $   122,210     $ 129,178     $ 122,244  
                                           
Net income   $   4,425     $   4,167     $ 2,489     $   1,853     $   2,966     $ 8,592     $ 4,007  
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)       13.65 %       13.17 %     7.64 %       5.79 %       9.76 %     13.41 %     6.59 %
                                           
Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP)                                          
For the Three Months Ended     For the Six Months Ended
                                           
      June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     June 30,     June 30,
      2021
 		    2021
     2020
     2020
     2020
     2021
     2020
                                           
Net income   $   4,425     $   4,167     $ 2,489     $   1,853     $   2,966     $ 8,592     $ 4,007  
Add Income Taxes       968         896       467         295         565       1,864       639  
Add Provision for loan losses       200         700       2,100         4,000         1,000       900       3,740  
PTPP   $   5,593     $   5,763     $ 5,056     $   6,148     $   4,531     $ 11,356     $ 8,386  
                                           

 


MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
Average Balance Sheets
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
                                   
    For the Three Months Ended
    June 30,     June 30,
    2021
     2020
    Average           Average     Average           Average
    Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost     Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Loans receivable (3)   $ 1,078,866       $ 11,885       4.43 %     $ 1,092,095       $ 12,281       4.53 %
Investment securities (3)     135,338         1,012       3.47 %       107,765         840       3.76 %
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)     85,245         39       0.18 %       58,541         34       0.23 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,299,449         12,936       4.05 %       1,258,401         13,155       4.27 %
Noninterest-earning assets     70,692                     62,976              
Total assets   $ 1,370,141                   $ 1,321,377              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 207,080       $ 64       0.12 %     $ 129,917       $ 112       0.35 %
Money market deposits     185,728         212       0.46 %       164,434         381       0.93 %
Savings deposits     253,612         38       0.06 %       198,967         104       0.21 %
Certificates of deposit     233,930         696       1.19 %       350,298         1,739       2.00 %
Short-term borrowings     227         -       0.00 %       55,973         32       0.23 %
Other borrowings     13,062         39       1.20 %       15,615         62       1.60 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     893,639         1,049       0.47 %       915,204         2,430       1.07 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     323,590                     262,575              
Other liabilities     6,193                     4,311              
Stockholders' equity     146,719                     139,287              
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,370,141                   $ 1,321,377              
Net interest income         $ 11,887                   $ 10,725        
Interest rate spread (1)               3.58 %                 3.20 %
Net interest margin (2)               3.72 %                 3.49 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                                  
average interest-bearing liabilities               145.41 %                 137.50 %
                                   
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $179 and $190 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.                                  
                                   
    For the Three Months Ended
    June 30,     March 31,
    2021
     2021
    Average           Average     Average           Average
    Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost     Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Loans receivable (3)   $ 1,078,866       $ 11,885       4.43 %     $ 1,103,373       $ 12,167       4.48 %
Investment securities (3)     135,338         1,012       3.47 %       116,510         928       3.75 %
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)     85,245         39       0.18 %       93,709         47       0.20 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,299,449         12,936       4.05 %       1,313,592         13,142       4.11 %
Noninterest-earning assets     70,692                     71,007              
Total assets   $ 1,370,141                   $ 1,384,599              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 207,080       $ 64       0.12 %     $ 203,047       $ 78       0.16 %
Money market deposits     185,728         212       0.46 %       195,275         228       0.47 %
Savings deposits     253,612         38       0.06 %       256,151         47       0.07 %
Certificates of deposit     233,930         696       1.19 %       269,493         852       1.28 %
Short-term borrowings     227         -       0.00 %       111         -       0.00 %
Other borrowings     13,062         39       1.20 %       14,258         39       1.11 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     893,639         1,049       0.47 %       938,335         1,244       0.54 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     323,590                     295,199              
Other liabilities     6,193                     6,000              
Stockholders' equity     146,719                     145,065              
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,370,141                   $ 1,384,599              
Net interest income         $ 11,887                   $ 11,898        
Interest rate spread (1)               3.58 %                 3.57 %
Net interest margin (2)               3.72 %                 3.73 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                                  
average interest-bearing liabilities               145.41 %                 139.99 %
                                   
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $179 and $169 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
                                   
    For the Six Months Ended
    June 30,     June 30,
    2021
     2020
    Average           Average     Average           Average
    Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost     Balance     Interest     Yield/Cost
Interest-earning assets:                                  
Loans receivable (3)   $ 1,091,119       $ 24,052       4.45 %     $ 1,038,064       $ 24,359       4.73 %
Investment securities (3)     125,924         1,940       3.60 %       106,829         1,626       3.69 %
Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)     89,477         86       0.19 %       50,129         179       0.72 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,306,520         26,078       4.08 %       1,195,022         26,164       4.47 %
Noninterest-earning assets     70,850                     63,990              
Total assets   $ 1,377,370                   $ 1,259,012              
Interest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 205,063       $ 141       0.14 %     $ 121,804       $ 229       0.38 %
Money market deposits     190,502         441       0.47 %       161,221         934       1.17 %
Savings deposits     254,882         85       0.07 %       191,052         331       0.35 %
Certificates of deposit     251,711         1,548       1.24 %       362,082         3,707       2.06 %
Short-term borrowings     169         -       0.00 %       35,390         67       0.38 %
Other borrowings     13,660         78       1.15 %       14,159         138       1.96 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     915,987         2,293       0.50 %       885,708         5,406       1.23 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                                  
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits     309,395                     228,993              
Other liabilities     6,096                     5,024              
Stockholders' equity     145,892                     139,287              
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 1,377,370                   $ 1,259,012              
Net interest income         $ 23,785                   $ 20,758        
Interest rate spread (1)               3.58 %                 3.24 %
Net interest margin (2)               3.72 %                 3.56 %
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to                                  
average interest-bearing liabilities               142.64 %                 134.92 %
                                   
(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $347 and $379 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
                                   




Disclaimer

Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports Record 2021 First Half Financial Results MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the 2021 first half and second quarter ended June 30, 2021. 2021 First Half Financial Highlights Include (on a …

