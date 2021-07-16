Middlefield Banc Corp. Reports Record 2021 First Half Financial Results
MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ: MBCN) today reported financial results for the 2021 first half and second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
2021 First Half Financial Highlights Include (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):
- Net income of $8.6 million, or $1.35 per diluted share driven by record second quarter earnings of $4.4 million, or a record $0.70 per diluted share
- Net interest margin improved by 16 basis points to 3.72%, compared to 3.56%
- Total noninterest income was up 49.9% to $3.9 million
- Pre-tax, pre-provision(1) income increased 35.4% to $11.4 million
- Return on average assets increased to 1.26% from 0.64%
- Return on average equity increased to 11.88% from 5.79%
- Return on average tangible common equity(1) increased to 13.41% from 6.59%
- Efficiency ratio improved to 57.60%, compared to 62.33%
- Year-to-date net charge-offs declined 46.6% to $159,000
“Our record second quarter and first half earnings reflect strong operating performance across our business and improving economic trends throughout our Northeast and Central Ohio markets,” stated Thomas G. Caldwell, President and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, we have successfully navigated the low interest rate environment throughout the 2021 first half by successfully managing our net interest margin, enhancing our efficiency ratio, controlling operating expenses, growing noninterest income, and maintaining strong asset quality.”
“Year-to-date, we have helped small business customers secure $93.5 million of PPP forgiveness, which provided a $1.5 million benefit to our yield on earnings assets. At June 30, 2021, $90.2 million of PPP loans remained on the balance sheet and we expect the majority of the outstanding PPP loans will be forgiven by year end.”
“While economic and interest rate uncertainty remains, we are focused on pursuing our long-term growth strategy, making investments across our business, and creating value for our shareholders. As a result, we recently hired two new loan officers in Central Ohio, we are improving our customer engagement by enhancing the Bank’s online resources and returning capital to shareholders through our higher year-over-year dividend payment and share buyback program. Year-to-date, we have repurchased 181,045 shares of our common stock at an average price of $23.16 per share, which includes 131,577 shares repurchased in the second quarter at an average price of $23.42 per share. We have repurchased our common stock at an average price of 111.2% to tangible book value, which we believe is a tremendous value and offers a significant opportunity for our shareholders to increase their ownership in Middlefield Banc Corp. Overall, I am pleased with our strong year-to-date performance, and we expect 2021 will be another strong year for the Company,” concluded Mr. Caldwell.
Income Statement
Net interest income for the 2021 first half, increased 14.6% to $23.8 million, compared to $20.8 million for the same period last year. Year-to-date, the net interest margin was 3.72%, compared to 3.56% for the same period last year. Net interest income for the 2021 second quarter was $11.9 million, compared to $10.7 million for the 2020 second quarter. The 10.8% increase in net interest income for the 2021 second quarter was largely a result of a 56.8% reduction in interest expense. The net interest margin for the 2021 second quarter was 3.72%, compared to 3.49% for the same period of 2020.
For the 2021 first half, noninterest income was $3.9 million, compared to $2.6 million for the same period last year. Noninterest income for the 2021 second quarter was $1.6 million, compared to $1.5 million for the same period last year.
For the 2021 first half, noninterest expense increased 9.0% to $16.3 million, compared to $14.9 million for the same period last year. Operating costs in the 2021 second quarter increased 3.1% to $7.9 million from $7.7 million for the 2020 second quarter.
Net income for the 2021 first half ended June 30, 2021, was a record $8.6 million, or a record $1.35 per diluted share, compared to $4.0 million, or $0.62 per diluted share for the same period last year. Net income for the 2021 second quarter ended June 30, 2021, was a quarterly record of $4.4 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to $3.0 million, or $0.46 per diluted share for the same period last year.
Balance Sheet
Total assets at June 30, 2021, increased 1.3% to approximately $1.36 billion from $1.34 billion at June 30, 2020. Net loans at June 30, 2021, decreased 5.3% to $1.04 billion, compared to $1.10 billion at June 30, 2020 as PPP forgiveness increased. Middlefield originated $212.6 million of loans under the PPP and helped customers receive $122.4 million of forgiveness payments under the terms of the program. The balance of PPP loans outstanding at June 30, 2021, was $90.2 million.
Total deposits at June 30, 2021, were approximately $1.20 billion, compared to $1.16 billion at June 30, 2020. The 3.2% increase in deposits was primarily due to increases in interest-bearing, money market, savings, and non-interest-bearing accounts, partially offset by decreased time-based accounts. At June 30, 2021, Middlefield had no short-term borrowings compared to $20.4 million of short-term borrowings at June 30, 2020 as the Company paid back Federal Home Loan Bank advances. The investment portfolio, which is entirely classified as available for sale, was $150.9 million June 30, 2021, compared with $112.5 million at June 30, 2020.
Donald L. Stacy, Chief Financial Officer stated, “Our balance sheet remains strong as we benefit from record earnings, favorable asset quality, and a meaningfully higher allowance. The allowance for loan losses to total loans now stands at 1.34%, compared to 1.28% at March 31, 2021, and 0.92% at June 30, 2020. In addition, at June 30, 2021, we only had eight loans in deferral status primarily within the hospitality industry representing a balance of $17.7 million, compared to a balance of $214.8 million at June 30, 2020, a decline of approximately 92%.”
“We also ended the quarter with robust capital levels and liquidity, including nearly $92.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and $150.9 million in our investment portfolio. We are focused on maximizing the yield on our investment portfolio, while prudently managing risk. As a result, our investment portfolio includes $32 million of subordinated debt, at an average yield of approximately 4.8%, in community banks across the country with similar metrics. The remainder of our investment portfolio is primarily held in tax free municipal bonds. I believe our record year-to-date financial results demonstrate strong execution across many aspects of the Bank and our ability to focus on managing items under our control,” concluded Mr. Stacy.
Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
At June 30, 2021, shareholders’ equity increased 3.8% to $146.0 million compared to $140.7 million at June 30, 2020. On a per share basis, shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2021, was $23.50 compared to $22.09 at the same period last year.
Tangible stockholders’ equity(1) increased 4.6% to $129.4 million for the 2021 second quarter, compared to $123.7 million at June 30, 2020. On a per-share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity(1) was $20.82 at June 30, 2021, compared to $19.43 at June 30, 2020.
Through the first six months of 2021, the Company declared cash dividends of $0.32 per share, compared to $0.30 per share for the same period last year.
At June 30, 2021, the Company had an equity to assets leverage ratio of 10.74%, compared to 10.47% at June 30, 2020.
Asset Quality
The provision for loan losses for the 2021 second quarter was $200,000 versus $1.0 million for the same period last year. The year-over-year decline in the provision for loan losses was partially due to strong asset quality and last year’s prudent build in the Company’s allowance for loan losses associated with the potential economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The provision for loan losses for the 2021 first half was $900,000 versus $3.7 million for the same period last year.
Net charge-offs were $122,000, or 0.05% of average loans, annualized, during the 2021 second quarter, compared to net charge-offs of $34,000, or 0.01% of average loans, annualized, at June 30, 2020. Year-to-date net charge-offs were $159,000, or 0.03% of average loans, annualized, compared to net charge-offs of $298,000, or 0.06% of average loans, annualized for the six-months ended June 30, 2020.
Nonperforming assets at June 30, 2021, were $14.9 million, compared to $10.5 million at June 30, 2020. The $4.4 million increase in nonperforming assets was affected by one large legacy credit in the Central Ohio market, which was charged-off during the 2020 third quarter. Nonperforming loans at June 30, 2021 were $7.8 million a 20.8% decline from the same period last year, and a 13.4% decline from the 2021 first quarter. The allowance for loan losses at June 30, 2021, stood at $14.2 million, or 1.34% of total loans, compared to $10.2 million, or 0.92% of total loans at June 30, 2020.
About Middlefield Banc Corp.
Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.36 billion at June 30, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville. The Bank also operates a Loan Production Office in Mentor, Ohio.
Additional information is available at www.middlefieldbank.bank
(1) This press release includes disclosure of Middlefield Banc Corp.’s tangible book value per share, return on average tangible equity, and pre-tax, pre-provision for loan losses income, which are financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Middlefield Banc Corp. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Middlefield Banc Corp.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. The reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables following Consolidated Financial Highlights below.
This press release of Middlefield Banc Corp. and the reports Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain “forward-looking statements” relating to present or future trends or factors affecting the banking industry and, specifically, the financial operations, markets, and products of Middlefield Banc Corp. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause Middlefield Banc Corp.’s future results to differ materially from historical performance or projected performance. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) a significant increase in competitive pressures among financial institutions; (2) changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce interest margins; (3) changes in prepayment speeds, charge-offs and loan loss provisions; (4) less favorable than expected general economic conditions; (5) legislative or regulatory changes that may adversely affect businesses in which Middlefield Banc Corp. is engaged; (6) technological issues which may adversely affect Middlefield Banc Corp.’s financial operations or customers; (7) the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; (8) changes in the securities markets; or (9) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Middlefield Banc Corp. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Middlefield Banc Corp. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.
|Company Contact:
|Investor and Media Contact:
|
Thomas G. Caldwell
President/Chief Executive Officer
Middlefield Banc Corp.
(440) 632-1666 Ext. 3200
tcaldwell@middlefieldbank.com
|
Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com
|
MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
|
Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|Balance Sheets (period end)
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2020
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|82,435
|$
|93,037
|$
|92,874
|$
|46,097
|$
|55,766
|Federal funds sold
|10,034
|7,436
|19,543
|6,884
|2,520
|Cash and cash equivalents
|92,469
|100,473
|112,417
|52,981
|58,286
|Equity securities, at fair value
|730
|690
|609
|553
|581
|Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
|150,850
|123,218
|114,360
|112,968
|112,529
|Loans held for sale
|790
|1,260
|878
|10,457
|4,151
|Loans:
|Commercial real estate:
|Owner occupied
|109,777
|104,379
|103,121
|107,342
|110,134
|Non-owner occupied
|304,324
|304,623
|309,424
|310,512
|300,577
|Multifamily
|34,926
|39,015
|39,562
|39,622
|37,604
|Residential real estate
|228,102
|228,052
|233,995
|222,237
|227,427
|Commercial and industrial
|200,558
|242,651
|232,044
|258,313
|240,096
|Home equity lines of credit
|107,685
|111,474
|112,543
|115,223
|117,196
|Construction and other
|62,229
|64,960
|63,573
|60,613
|66,015
|Consumer installment
|8,694
|9,046
|9,823
|10,534
|11,210
|Total loans
|1,056,295
|1,104,200
|1,104,085
|1,124,396
|1,110,259
|Less allowance for loan and lease losses
|14,200
|14,122
|13,459
|11,359
|10,210
|Net loans
|1,042,095
|1,090,078
|1,090,626
|1,113,037
|1,100,049
|Premises and equipment, net
|17,680
|18,002
|18,333
|18,633
|18,962
|Goodwill
|15,071
|15,071
|15,071
|15,071
|15,071
|Core deposit intangibles
|1,564
|1,644
|1,724
|1,807
|1,890
|Bank-owned life insurance
|16,846
|16,740
|16,938
|16,832
|16,723
|Other real estate owned
|7,090
|7,372
|7,387
|7,391
|687
|Accrued interest receivable and other assets
|15,033
|13,545
|13,636
|15,079
|14,391
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|1,360,218
|$
|1,388,093
|$
|1,391,979
|$
|1,364,809
|$
|1,343,320
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|LIABILITIES
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|326,665
|$
|317,224
|$
|291,347
|$
|268,838
|$
|270,738
|Interest-bearing demand
|207,725
|215,684
|195,722
|179,080
|136,722
|Money market
|183,453
|187,204
|198,493
|184,936
|168,842
|Savings
|252,171
|259,973
|243,888
|231,696
|218,545
|Time
|225,271
|245,342
|295,750
|329,413
|363,420
|Total deposits
|1,195,285
|1,225,427
|1,225,200
|1,193,963
|1,158,267
|Short-term borrowings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|20,417
|Other borrowings
|13,031
|13,095
|17,038
|17,100
|17,162
|Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
|5,858
|4,901
|5,931
|11,690
|6,779
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|1,214,174
|1,243,423
|1,248,169
|1,222,753
|1,202,625
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Common stock, no par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 7,325,918
|shares issued, 6,215,511 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021
|87,131
|87,073
|86,886
|86,871
|86,722
|Retained earnings
|76,150
|72,729
|69,578
|68,046
|67,150
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|3,893
|2,917
|4,284
|4,077
|3,761
|Treasury stock, at cost; 1,110,407 shares as of June 30, 2021
|(21,130
|)
|(18,049
|)
|(16,938
|)
|(16,938
|)
|(16,938
|)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|146,044
|144,670
|143,810
|142,056
|140,695
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|1,360,218
|$
|1,388,093
|$
|1,391,979
|$
|1,364,809
|$
|1,343,320
|MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
|Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|
(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
September 30,
|
June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|Statements of Income
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|11,885
|$
|12,167
|$
|12,041
|$
|12,603
|$
|12,281
|$
|24,052
|$
|24,359
|Interest-earning deposits in other institutions
|12
|18
|9
|8
|7
|30
|101
|Federal funds sold
|1
|-
|1
|-
|-
|1
|21
|Investment securities:
|Taxable interest
|410
|370
|297
|249
|206
|780
|363
|Tax-exempt interest
|602
|558
|591
|618
|634
|1,160
|1,263
|Dividends on stock
|26
|29
|28
|29
|27
|55
|57
|Total interest and dividend income
|12,936
|13,142
|12,967
|13,507
|13,155
|26,078
|26,164
|INTEREST EXPENSE
|Deposits
|1,010
|1,205
|1,655
|2,106
|2,336
|2,215
|5,201
|Short-term borrowings
|-
|-
|(2
|)
|14
|32
|-
|67
|Other borrowings
|39
|39
|43
|28
|62
|78
|138
|Total interest expense
|1,049
|1,244
|1,696
|2,148
|2,430
|2,293
|5,406
|NET INTEREST INCOME
|11,887
|11,898
|11,271
|11,359
|10,725
|23,785
|20,758
|Provision for loan losses
|200
|700
|2,100
|4,000
|1,000
|900
|3,740
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
|FOR LOAN LOSSES
|11,687
|11,198
|9,171
|7,359
|9,725
|22,885
|17,018
|NONINTEREST INCOME
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|856
|787
|729
|691
|566
|1,643
|1,119
|Gain (loss) on equity securities
|40
|81
|56
|(28
|)
|31
|121
|(129
|)
|Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
|106
|226
|106
|109
|105
|332
|212
|Gains on sale of loans
|221
|592
|332
|660
|381
|813
|495
|Other income
|409
|532
|387
|379
|412
|941
|872
|Total noninterest income
|1,632
|2,218
|1,610
|1,811
|1,495
|3,850
|2,569
|NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|Salaries and employee benefits
|4,321
|4,254
|4,458
|3,657
|4,136
|8,575
|7,720
|Occupancy expense
|549
|600
|628
|497
|483
|1,149
|1,033
|Equipment expense
|313
|357
|365
|363
|307
|670
|580
|Data processing costs
|698
|786
|617
|683
|684
|1,484
|1,350
|Ohio state franchise tax
|286
|286
|251
|282
|281
|572
|549
|Federal deposit insurance expense
|150
|144
|103
|123
|74
|294
|197
|Professional fees
|323
|419
|352
|289
|369
|742
|718
|Net loss (gain) on other real estate owned
|22
|46
|(172
|)
|(184
|)
|(33
|)
|68
|(32
|)
|Advertising expense
|221
|221
|55
|217
|217
|442
|426
|Software amortization expense
|74
|80
|66
|70
|74
|154
|215
|Core deposit intangible amortization
|80
|80
|83
|83
|83
|160
|166
|Other expense
|889
|1,080
|1,019
|942
|1,014
|1,969
|2,019
|Total noninterest expense
|7,926
|8,353
|7,825
|7,022
|7,689
|16,279
|14,941
|Income before income taxes
|5,393
|5,063
|2,956
|2,148
|3,531
|10,456
|4,646
|Income taxes
|968
|896
|467
|295
|565
|1,864
|639
|NET INCOME
|$
|4,425
|$
|4,167
|$
|2,489
|$
|1,853
|$
|2,966
|$
|8,592
|$
|4,007
|PTPP (1)
|$
|5,593
|$
|5,763
|$
|5,056
|$
|6,148
|$
|4,531
|$
|11,356
|$
|8,386
|(1) The pre-tax pre-provision (PTPP) is the income before income taxes before provision for loan losses considerations, for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
|MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
|Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share and share amounts, unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Per common share data
|Net income per common share - basic
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.47
|$
|1.36
|$
|0.63
|Net income per common share - diluted
|$
|0.70
|$
|0.65
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.46
|$
|1.35
|$
|0.62
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.32
|$
|0.30
|Book value per share (period end)
|$
|23.50
|$
|22.80
|$
|22.54
|$
|22.27
|$
|22.09
|$
|23.50
|$
|22.09
|Tangible book value per share (period end) (2) (3)
|$
|20.82
|$
|20.17
|$
|19.91
|$
|19.63
|$
|19.43
|$
|20.82
|$
|19.43
|Dividends declared
|$
|1,004
|$
|1,016
|$
|957
|$
|957
|$
|956
|$
|2,020
|$
|1,920
|Dividend yield
|2.72
|%
|3.10
|%
|2.65
|%
|3.09
|%
|2.91
|%
|2.73
|%
|2.91
|%
|Dividend payout ratio
|22.69
|%
|24.38
|%
|38.45
|%
|51.65
|%
|32.23
|%
|23.51
|%
|47.92
|%
|Average shares outstanding - basic
|6,297,071
|6,364,132
|6,378,706
|6,376,291
|6,369,467
|6,331,356
|6,393,288
|Average shares outstanding - diluted
|6,312,230
|6,378,493
|6,397,681
|6,385,765
|6,388,118
|6,348,345
|6,412,585
|Period ending shares outstanding
|6,215,511
|6,344,657
|6,379,323
|6,378,110
|6,369,467
|6,215,511
|6,369,467
|Selected ratios
|Return on average assets
|1.30
|%
|1.22
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.90
|%
|1.26
|%
|0.64
|%
|Return on average equity
|12.10
|%
|11.65
|%
|6.76
|%
|5.11
|%
|8.57
|%
|11.88
|%
|5.79
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (2) (4)
|13.65
|%
|13.17
|%
|7.64
|%
|5.79
|%
|9.76
|%
|13.41
|%
|6.59
|%
|Efficiency (1)
|57.28
|%
|57.91
|%
|59.29
|%
|51.96
|%
|61.29
|%
|57.60
|%
|62.33
|%
|Equity to assets at period end
|10.74
|%
|10.42
|%
|10.33
|%
|10.41
|%
|10.47
|%
|10.74
|%
|10.47
|%
|Noninterest expense to average assets
|0.58
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.52
|%
|0.58
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.19
|%
|(1) The efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less amortization of intangibles by the sum of net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis plus noninterest income
|(2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures below
|(3) Calculated by dividing tangible common equity by shares outstanding
|(4) Calculated by dividing annualized net income for each period by average tangible common equity
|MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
|Consolidated Selected Financial Highlights
|(Unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|Yields
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable (2)
|4.43
|%
|4.48
|%
|4.28
|%
|4.48
|%
|4.53
|%
|4.45
|%
|4.73
|%
|Investment securities (2)
|3.47
|%
|3.75
|%
|3.65
|%
|3.66
|%
|3.76
|%
|3.60
|%
|3.69
|%
|Interest-earning deposits with other banks
|0.18
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.19
|%
|0.72
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|4.05
|%
|4.11
|%
|4.00
|%
|4.23
|%
|4.27
|%
|4.08
|%
|4.47
|%
|Deposits:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|0.12
|%
|0.16
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.32
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.38
|%
|Money market deposits
|0.46
|%
|0.47
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.70
|%
|0.93
|%
|0.47
|%
|1.17
|%
|Savings deposits
|0.06
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.21
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.35
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|1.19
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.77
|%
|2.00
|%
|1.24
|%
|2.06
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|0.46
|%
|0.53
|%
|0.70
|%
|0.93
|%
|1.11
|%
|0.50
|%
|1.25
|%
|Non-Deposit Funding:
|Borrowings
|1.18
|%
|1.10
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.53
|%
|1.14
|%
|0.83
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|0.47
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.91
|%
|1.07
|%
|0.50
|%
|1.23
|%
|Cost of deposits
|0.34
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.54
|%
|0.72
|%
|0.85
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.98
|%
|Cost of funds
|0.35
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.55
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.83
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.98
|%
|Net interest margin (1)
|3.72
|%
|3.73
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.57
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.72
|%
|3.56
|%
|
(1) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
|
(2) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were determined using an effective tax rate of 21%.
|For the Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|Asset quality data
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2020
|(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
|Nonperforming loans (1)
|$
|7,760
|$
|8,958
|$
|7,858
|$
|6,690
|$
|9,803
|Other real estate owned
|7,090
|7,372
|7,387
|7,391
|687
|Nonperforming assets
|$
|14,850
|$
|16,330
|$
|15,245
|$
|14,081
|$
|10,490
|Allowance for loan losses
|$
|14,200
|$
|14,122
|$
|13,459
|$
|11,359
|$
|10,210
|Allowance for loan losses/total loans
|1.34
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.22
|%
|1.01
|%
|0.92
|%
|Net charge-offs:
|Quarter-to-date
|$
|122
|$
|37
|$
|-
|$
|2,851
|$
|34
|Year-to-date
|159
|37
|3,149
|3,149
|298
|Net charge-offs to average loans, annualized:
|Quarter-to-date
|0.05
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.00
|%
|1.01
|%
|0.01
|%
|Year-to-date
|0.03
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.06
|%
|Nonperforming loans/total loans
|0.73
|%
|0.81
|%
|0.71
|%
|0.59
|%
|0.88
|%
|Allowance for loan losses/nonperforming loans
|182.99
|%
|157.65
|%
|171.28
|%
|169.79
|%
|104.15
|%
|Nonperforming assets/total assets
|1.09
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.03
|%
|0.78
|%
|
(1) Nonperforming loans exclude troubled debt restructurings that are performing in accordance with their terms over a prescribed period of time.
|Reconciliation of Common Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Stockholders' Equity
|$
|146,044
|$
|144,670
|$
|143,810
|$
|142,056
|$
|140,695
|$
|146,044
|$
|140,695
|Less Goodwill and other intangibles
|16,635
|16,715
|16,795
|16,878
|16,961
|16,635
|16,961
|Tangible Common Equity
|$
|129,409
|$
|127,955
|$
|127,015
|$
|125,178
|$
|123,734
|$
|129,409
|$
|123,734
|Shares outstanding
|6,215,511
|6,344,657
|6,379,323
|6,378,110
|6,369,467
|6,215,511
|6,369,467
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|20.82
|$
|20.17
|$
|19.91
|$
|19.63
|$
|19.43
|$
|20.82
|$
|19.43
|Reconciliation of Average Equity to Return on Average Tangible Common Equity
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|Average Stockholders' Equity
|$
|146,719
|$
|145,065
|$
|146,374
|$
|144,167
|$
|139,212
|$
|145,892
|$
|139,287
|Less Average Goodwill and other intangibles
|16,674
|16,754
|16,836
|16,919
|17,002
|16,714
|17,043
|Average Tangible Common Equity
|$
|130,045
|$
|128,311
|$
|129,538
|$
|127,248
|$
|122,210
|$
|129,178
|$
|122,244
|Net income
|$
|4,425
|$
|4,167
|$
|2,489
|$
|1,853
|$
|2,966
|$
|8,592
|$
|4,007
|Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)
|13.65
|%
|13.17
|%
|7.64
|%
|5.79
|%
|9.76
|%
|13.41
|%
|6.59
|%
|Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Income (PTPP)
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|
2021
|
2021
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|Net income
|$
|4,425
|$
|4,167
|$
|2,489
|$
|1,853
|$
|2,966
|$
|8,592
|$
|4,007
|Add Income Taxes
|968
|896
|467
|295
|565
|1,864
|639
|Add Provision for loan losses
|200
|700
|2,100
|4,000
|1,000
|900
|3,740
|PTPP
|$
|5,593
|$
|5,763
|$
|5,056
|$
|6,148
|$
|4,531
|$
|11,356
|$
|8,386
|MIDDLEFIELD BANC CORP.
|Average Balance Sheets
|(Dollar amounts in thousands, unaudited)
|For the Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable (3)
|$
|1,078,866
|$
|11,885
|4.43
|%
|$
|1,092,095
|$
|12,281
|4.53
|%
|Investment securities (3)
|135,338
|1,012
|3.47
|%
|107,765
|840
|3.76
|%
|Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)
|85,245
|39
|0.18
|%
|58,541
|34
|0.23
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,299,449
|12,936
|4.05
|%
|1,258,401
|13,155
|4.27
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|70,692
|62,976
|Total assets
|$
|1,370,141
|$
|1,321,377
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|207,080
|$
|64
|0.12
|%
|$
|129,917
|$
|112
|0.35
|%
|Money market deposits
|185,728
|212
|0.46
|%
|164,434
|381
|0.93
|%
|Savings deposits
|253,612
|38
|0.06
|%
|198,967
|104
|0.21
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|233,930
|696
|1.19
|%
|350,298
|1,739
|2.00
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|227
|-
|0.00
|%
|55,973
|32
|0.23
|%
|Other borrowings
|13,062
|39
|1.20
|%
|15,615
|62
|1.60
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|893,639
|1,049
|0.47
|%
|915,204
|2,430
|1.07
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|323,590
|262,575
|Other liabilities
|6,193
|4,311
|Stockholders' equity
|146,719
|139,287
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,370,141
|$
|1,321,377
|Net interest income
|$
|11,887
|$
|10,725
|Interest rate spread (1)
|3.58
|%
|3.20
|%
|Net interest margin (2)
|3.72
|%
|3.49
|%
|Ratio of average interest-earning assets to
|average interest-bearing liabilities
|145.41
|%
|137.50
|%
|(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
|(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
|(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $179 and $190 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively
|(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
|For the Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|
2021
|
2021
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable (3)
|$
|1,078,866
|$
|11,885
|4.43
|%
|$
|1,103,373
|$
|12,167
|4.48
|%
|Investment securities (3)
|135,338
|1,012
|3.47
|%
|116,510
|928
|3.75
|%
|Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)
|85,245
|39
|0.18
|%
|93,709
|47
|0.20
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,299,449
|12,936
|4.05
|%
|1,313,592
|13,142
|4.11
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|70,692
|71,007
|Total assets
|$
|1,370,141
|$
|1,384,599
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|207,080
|$
|64
|0.12
|%
|$
|203,047
|$
|78
|0.16
|%
|Money market deposits
|185,728
|212
|0.46
|%
|195,275
|228
|0.47
|%
|Savings deposits
|253,612
|38
|0.06
|%
|256,151
|47
|0.07
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|233,930
|696
|1.19
|%
|269,493
|852
|1.28
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|227
|-
|0.00
|%
|111
|-
|0.00
|%
|Other borrowings
|13,062
|39
|1.20
|%
|14,258
|39
|1.11
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|893,639
|1,049
|0.47
|%
|938,335
|1,244
|0.54
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|323,590
|295,199
|Other liabilities
|6,193
|6,000
|Stockholders' equity
|146,719
|145,065
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,370,141
|$
|1,384,599
|Net interest income
|$
|11,887
|$
|11,898
|Interest rate spread (1)
|3.58
|%
|3.57
|%
|Net interest margin (2)
|3.72
|%
|3.73
|%
|Ratio of average interest-earning assets to
|average interest-bearing liabilities
|145.41
|%
|139.99
|%
|(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
|(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
|(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $179 and $169 for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.
|(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
|For the Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|
2021
|
2020
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans receivable (3)
|$
|1,091,119
|$
|24,052
|4.45
|%
|$
|1,038,064
|$
|24,359
|4.73
|%
|Investment securities (3)
|125,924
|1,940
|3.60
|%
|106,829
|1,626
|3.69
|%
|Interest-earning deposits with other banks (4)
|89,477
|86
|0.19
|%
|50,129
|179
|0.72
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,306,520
|26,078
|4.08
|%
|1,195,022
|26,164
|4.47
|%
|Noninterest-earning assets
|70,850
|63,990
|Total assets
|$
|1,377,370
|$
|1,259,012
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|205,063
|$
|141
|0.14
|%
|$
|121,804
|$
|229
|0.38
|%
|Money market deposits
|190,502
|441
|0.47
|%
|161,221
|934
|1.17
|%
|Savings deposits
|254,882
|85
|0.07
|%
|191,052
|331
|0.35
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|251,711
|1,548
|1.24
|%
|362,082
|3,707
|2.06
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|169
|-
|0.00
|%
|35,390
|67
|0.38
|%
|Other borrowings
|13,660
|78
|1.15
|%
|14,159
|138
|1.96
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|915,987
|2,293
|0.50
|%
|885,708
|5,406
|1.23
|%
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|309,395
|228,993
|Other liabilities
|6,096
|5,024
|Stockholders' equity
|145,892
|139,287
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,377,370
|$
|1,259,012
|Net interest income
|$
|23,785
|$
|20,758
|Interest rate spread (1)
|3.58
|%
|3.24
|%
|Net interest margin (2)
|3.72
|%
|3.56
|%
|Ratio of average interest-earning assets to
|average interest-bearing liabilities
|142.64
|%
|134.92
|%
|(1) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the average yield on interest-earning assets and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
|(2) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
|(3) Tax-equivalent adjustments to calculate the yield on tax-exempt securities and loans were $347 and $379 for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
|(4) Includes dividends received on restricted stock.
0 Kommentare