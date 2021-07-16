checkAd

Celularity Closes Merger with GX Acquisition Corp and Provides Corporate Update

Common stock of the merged company, Celularity, Inc., to commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “CELU” on July 19, 2021

Clinical pipeline includes multiple clinical stage programs including acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), with a total of five clinical programs expected by 1H 2022

Gross proceeds from the transaction totaled approximately $138 million

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celularity Inc. (“Celularity”) (Nasdaq: CELU), a clinical-stage cellular medicine company developing off-the-shelf allogeneic therapies derived from the postpartum human placenta, today announced the closing of a merger with GX Acquisition Corp. (“GXGX”) and provided a corporate update. Proceeds from the transaction totaled approximately $138 million, which included funds held in GXGX’s trust account and a concurrent private placement investment in public equity (PIPE) financing led by existing Celularity shareholders. GXGX shareholders approved the transaction on July 14, 2021. The combined, publicly traded company will operate under the name Celularity, Inc., and its common stock will commence trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 19, 2021, under the ticker symbol “CELU.” Celularity’s management team will continue leading the merged company following this transaction.

“Celularity aims to transform the way we approach the treatment of cancer and other diseases by harnessing the versatility, unique immune biology and innate stemness of placental-derived cells,” said Robert J. Hariri, M.D., Ph.D., founder, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Celularity. “We are immensely proud of our clinical development results so far as well as the state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities we built to support rapid scaling and a competitive cost structure for our placental-derived cell therapeutics. We believe off-the-shelf, allogeneic cell therapies will drive a paradigm shift in how clinicians approach the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases.” Hariri added, “Our PIPE is led by existing Celularity investors, who understand the company’s pipeline and clinical development program and took advantage of the opportunity to add to their investment in Celularity.” Hariri also noted, “Celularity has entered into important strategic and commercial partnerships with leaders like Palantir and Arthrex which we believe will strengthen our intellectual property and grow revenues from our existing marketed products.”

