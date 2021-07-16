Aptevo Therapeutics' Chief Scientific Officer, Jane Gross, PhD, to Present at Upcoming Cambridge Health Institute PEGS Virtual Conference

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ("Aptevo") (NASDAQ:APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIR™ and ADAPTIR-FLEX™ …

Dr. Gross' talk, entitled " Generating Immuno-Modulatory Bispecific Therapeutic Candidates for the Treatment of Hematologic and Solid Tumors, " will occur on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 11:25 am Eastern time. This presentation will focus on those aspects that are unique to the Aptevo ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms and enable the generation of bispecific and multi-specific therapeutic candidates with anti-cancer potential.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ("Aptevo") (NASDAQ:APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIR™ and ADAPTIR-FLEX™ platform technologies, today announced that Dr. Jane Gross, Senior Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Scientific Officer of Aptevo, will give a presentation and participate in a live interactive panel discussion at the Cambridge Health Institute PEGS Virtual Conference being hosted from Monday, July 19, 2021 - Thursday, July 22, 2021.

The live, interactive panel session, to include Dr. Gross and entitled "Bispecifics vs CAR T Therapy for T Cell Engagement: Competing or Complementary?" will occur on Monday, July 19, 2021 at noon Eastern time. The panel discussion will focus on the benefits of bispecific antibodies vs. CAR T therapies and the potential role of either or both treatment modalities for the treatment of cancers.

"We are excited about Jane's participation in the upcoming PEGS conference because it provides an important platform from which we can share the accomplishments and potential of our ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX technologies," said Marvin White, President and CEO of Aptevo. "There is a growing body of evidence that tells us the fight against cancer will require many kinds of therapies that are both cancer specific and patient specific. Robust discussion around these needs, and the relative benefits and challenges associated with them, is critical to our collective success."

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company's lead clinical candidate, APVO436, and preclinical candidates, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603, were developed based on the Company's versatile and robust ADAPTIR™ modular protein platform technology. APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLEX™ platform technology. The ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms are capable of generating highly differentiated bispecific and multi-specific antibodies with potentially unique mechanisms of action for the treatment of different types of cancer. Aptevo is seeking to leverage its deep expertise in oncology drug development to improve treatment outcomes and survival of cancer patients with a special emphasis on difficult to treat forms of cancer. For more information, please visit www.aptevotherapeutics.com.