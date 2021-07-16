checkAd

Aptevo Therapeutics' Chief Scientific Officer, Jane Gross, PhD, to Present at Upcoming Cambridge Health Institute PEGS Virtual Conference

Autor: Accesswire
16.07.2021, 14:05  |  39   |   |   

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ("Aptevo") (NASDAQ:APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIR™ and ADAPTIR-FLEX™ …

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ("Aptevo") (NASDAQ:APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIR™ and ADAPTIR-FLEX™ platform technologies, today announced that Dr. Jane Gross, Senior Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Scientific Officer of Aptevo, will give a presentation and participate in a live interactive panel discussion at the Cambridge Health Institute PEGS Virtual Conference being hosted from Monday, July 19, 2021 - Thursday, July 22, 2021.

Dr. Gross' talk, entitled "Generating Immuno-Modulatory Bispecific Therapeutic Candidates for the Treatment of Hematologic and Solid Tumors," will occur on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 11:25 am Eastern time. This presentation will focus on those aspects that are unique to the Aptevo ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms and enable the generation of bispecific and multi-specific therapeutic candidates with anti-cancer potential.

The live, interactive panel session, to include Dr. Gross and entitled "Bispecifics vs CAR T Therapy for T Cell Engagement: Competing or Complementary?" will occur on Monday, July 19, 2021 at noon Eastern time. The panel discussion will focus on the benefits of bispecific antibodies vs. CAR T therapies and the potential role of either or both treatment modalities for the treatment of cancers.

"We are excited about Jane's participation in the upcoming PEGS conference because it provides an important platform from which we can share the accomplishments and potential of our ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX technologies," said Marvin White, President and CEO of Aptevo. "There is a growing body of evidence that tells us the fight against cancer will require many kinds of therapies that are both cancer specific and patient specific. Robust discussion around these needs, and the relative benefits and challenges associated with them, is critical to our collective success."

About Aptevo Therapeutics 
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company's lead clinical candidate, APVO436, and preclinical candidates, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603, were developed based on the Company's versatile and robust ADAPTIR™ modular protein platform technology. APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLEX™ platform technology. The ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms are capable of generating highly differentiated bispecific and multi-specific antibodies with potentially unique mechanisms of action for the treatment of different types of cancer. Aptevo is seeking to leverage its deep expertise in oncology drug development to improve treatment outcomes and survival of cancer patients with a special emphasis on difficult to treat forms of cancer. For more information, please visit www.aptevotherapeutics.com.

Seite 1 von 3
Aptevo Therapeutics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aptevo Therapeutics' Chief Scientific Officer, Jane Gross, PhD, to Present at Upcoming Cambridge Health Institute PEGS Virtual Conference SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. ("Aptevo") (NASDAQ:APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIR™ and ADAPTIR-FLEX™ …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cinedigm Announces Approximately $3.5 Million in Debt Reduction with Final Payoff of Non-Recourse ...
Sky Gold Reports Drill Results From the Mustang Project, Newfoundland
Perisson Issues Fifth Bi-Weekly Status Report Regarding Management Cease Trade Order
Blue Lagoon Completes $8.13 Million Private Placement Lead by a Strategic Investment by Crescat ...
Marketing Worldwide Corporation Announces the Submission and Approval of a Provisional Patent for a ...
Gold Springs Resource Increases its 2021 Drilling Program to 13,300 meters
INCC Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire SoundTech AI, Inc.
MasterBeat Corporation's SBQ Holdings, LLC Breaks Ground on the First of Multiple High-End Beach ...
Third True REST Float Spa Location Opening in South Austin
Intellipharmaceutics Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Critical Elements Retains Ex-Rockwood Lithium Expert for its Hydroxide Engineering Market Study
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
Gamehost Announces AGM Voting Results
Jupiter Wellness Licenses Photocil(TM), a Novel Topical Treatment of Psoriasis, Vitiligo, Pruritis ...
Findit Highlights Three Featured Members Freedom Loan Resolution, Hip Hop Bling, and ClassWorx Who ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.06.21Aptevo Therapeutics' Scientists to Present At Virtual Cell Engager Summit
Accesswire | Analysen
29.06.21Aptevo Therapeutics Announces Inclusion in the Russell Microcap(R) Index
Accesswire | Analysen