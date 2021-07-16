checkAd

Methanex Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.125 Per Share From $0.0375 Per Share

globenewswire
16.07.2021   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Methanex Corporation (TSX:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in its quarterly dividend to US$0.125 per share from US$0.0375 per share. The increased dividend will apply to the dividend payable on September 30, 2021 to holders of common shares of record on September 16, 2021.

Methanex is a Vancouver-based, publicly traded company and is the world's largest producer and supplier of methanol to major international markets. Methanex shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "MX" and on the NASDAQ Global Market in the United States under the trading symbol "MEOH". Methanex can be visited online at www.methanex.com.

Inquiries:
Kim Campbell
Director, Investor Relations Methanex Corporation
604-661-2600 or Toll Free: 1-800-661-8851
www.methanex.com





Disclaimer

