publity AG: Shareholders' meeting approves all items on agenda with significant majority
Among other things, the Shareholders' Meeting resolved to carry forward the company's net profit for the 2020 financial year in the amount of approximately EUR 334.4 million in full to new account.
The detailed voting results are available on publity AG's website at: www.publity.org/de/investor-relations/#haupt-versammlungen-2021
About publity
publity AG ("publity") is an asset manager and investor specialised in office real estate in Germany. The company covers the core of the value chain from the acquisition to the development and the sale of real estate. With over 1,100 transactions in the past seven years, publity is one of the most active players in the real estate market. Currently, the company manages a portfolio with a value of over five billion euros. publity is characterized by a sustainable network in the real estate industry and in the Work-Out departments of financial institutions. With very good access to investment funds, publity handles transactions rapidly with a highly efficient process and proven partners. On a case-by-case basis, publity participates as co-investor in joint venture transactions to a limited extent. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded on the Scale segment of Deutsche Börse.
|
