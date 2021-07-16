FRMA Hires Executive Industries, a Division of Here to Serve Holding Corp. (OTC:HTSC) to Provide Corporate Marketing Services Including Investors Relations to FRMA

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Firma Holdings Corp. (OTC PINK:FRMA) is pleased to announce it has engaged Executive Industries, a division of Here to Serve Holding Corp, to provide corporate marketing services including investors …

The Company CEO, Sebastien C. DuFort stated "We are extremely excited about working with Executive Industries over the next year to assist us in building shareholder value."

ABOUT EXECUTIVE INDUSTRIES - ( WWW.EXECINDUSTRIES.COM )

Executive Industries offers corporate advisory, consulting, and marketing services to both public and privately-owned companies. Executive Industries helps entities with corporate strategy, negotiation, corporate structure, marketing, and executive management decisions.

