checkAd

FRMA Hires Executive Industries, a Division of Here to Serve Holding Corp. (OTC:HTSC) to Provide Corporate Marketing Services Including Investors Relations to FRMA

Autor: Accesswire
16.07.2021, 14:20  |  33   |   |   

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Firma Holdings Corp. (OTC PINK:FRMA) is pleased to announce it has engaged Executive Industries, a division of Here to Serve Holding Corp, to provide corporate marketing services including investors …

WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Firma Holdings Corp. (OTC PINK:FRMA) is pleased to announce it has engaged Executive Industries, a division of Here to Serve Holding Corp, to provide corporate marketing services including investors relations.

The Company CEO, Sebastien C. DuFort stated "We are extremely excited about working with Executive Industries over the next year to assist us in building shareholder value."

ABOUT EXECUTIVE INDUSTRIES - (WWW.EXECINDUSTRIES.COM)

Executive Industries offers corporate advisory, consulting, and marketing services to both public and privately-owned companies. Executive Industries helps entities with corporate strategy, negotiation, corporate structure, marketing, and executive management decisions.

Executives empowering, solving, and anticipating problems before it impacts your business is a vital part of the Executive Industries business model. Executive Industries specializes in innovative solutions for every facet of your business. There is no such thing as a generic industry solution from Executive Industries. As your in-house executive advisors and consultants, we strategically develop our clients a personalized plan and organize and deliver executable solution management can understand. We do not waste our client's time by being redundant and we show management the highest respect for their time. Our communications with our clients are timely and unambiguous as Executive Industries puts our client's opinions, responsibility, and limited time before anything else. Executive Industries will always be ready to help your public company make the required strategical moves to save itself from a bad situation or analyze a great idea that could be a game-changer. Executive Industries is the ultimate team member that is always analyzing your business as if it is ours as well.

Whether you are looking for market awareness packages that are affordable and are highly effective or are looking for discount press release packages that are discounted for Executive Industries clientele only, the team at Executive Industries will assist you through the public company process. Executive Industries deals with some of the largest IR/PR companies in the industry and can save your public company thousands off, of these must-have services. We are experts at generating market interest and liquidity to help ensure your public company's success.

Seite 1 von 3
Firma Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FRMA Hires Executive Industries, a Division of Here to Serve Holding Corp. (OTC:HTSC) to Provide Corporate Marketing Services Including Investors Relations to FRMA WHEATON, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Firma Holdings Corp. (OTC PINK:FRMA) is pleased to announce it has engaged Executive Industries, a division of Here to Serve Holding Corp, to provide corporate marketing services including investors …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cinedigm Announces Approximately $3.5 Million in Debt Reduction with Final Payoff of Non-Recourse ...
Sky Gold Reports Drill Results From the Mustang Project, Newfoundland
Perisson Issues Fifth Bi-Weekly Status Report Regarding Management Cease Trade Order
Blue Lagoon Completes $8.13 Million Private Placement Lead by a Strategic Investment by Crescat ...
Marketing Worldwide Corporation Announces the Submission and Approval of a Provisional Patent for a ...
Gold Springs Resource Increases its 2021 Drilling Program to 13,300 meters
INCC Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire SoundTech AI, Inc.
MasterBeat Corporation's SBQ Holdings, LLC Breaks Ground on the First of Multiple High-End Beach ...
Third True REST Float Spa Location Opening in South Austin
Intellipharmaceutics Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Critical Elements Retains Ex-Rockwood Lithium Expert for its Hydroxide Engineering Market Study
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
Gamehost Announces AGM Voting Results
Jupiter Wellness Licenses Photocil(TM), a Novel Topical Treatment of Psoriasis, Vitiligo, Pruritis ...
Findit Highlights Three Featured Members Freedom Loan Resolution, Hip Hop Bling, and ClassWorx Who ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...