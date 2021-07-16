checkAd

Shift4 Payments Announces Preliminary Second Quarter Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.07.2021, 14:23  |  18   |   |   

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payment processing solutions, announced today preliminary financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

For the second quarter 2021, Shift4 Payments expects to report:

  • End-to-End Payment Volume of approximately $11,780 million to $11,820 million
  • Gross Revenue of approximately $345 million to $350 million
  • Gross Revenue Less Network Fees of approximately $132 million to $136 million
  • Net Income of approximately $3.5 million to $4.5 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $43 million to $45 million

We have not yet completed our closing procedures for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Presented below are certain estimated preliminary financial results and selected other data for the three months ended June 30, 2021. These ranges are based on the information available to us at this time. We have provided ranges, rather than specific amounts, because these results are preliminary. As such, our actual results may vary from the estimated preliminary results presented here and will not be finalized until we complete of our normal quarter end accounting procedures including the execution of our internal control over financial reporting. These ranges reflect Shift4 management’s best estimate of the impact of events during the quarter.

These estimates should not be viewed as a substitute for our full interim or annual financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these preliminary financial results and selected other data. These estimated preliminary results and selected other data should be read in conjunction with the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections and our historical consolidated financial statements, including the notes thereto.

The following tables reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income and Gross Profit to Gross Revenue Less Network Fees:

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

 

Low

 

 

High

 

(in millions)

(estimated and unaudited)

 

Net income

$

3.5

 

 

$

4.5

 

Interest expense

 

5.5

 

 

 

6.0

 

Income tax benefit

 

(5.0

)

 

 

(6.0

)

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

25.5

 

 

 

26.0

 

EBITDA

 

29.5

 

 

 

30.5

 

Acquisition, restructuring and integration costs

 

2.5

 

 

 

3.0

 

Equity-based compensation

 

11.0

 

 

 

11.5

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

43.0

 

 

$

45.0

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

 

Low

 

 

High

 

(in millions)

(estimated and unaudited)

 

Gross profit

$

75.5

 

 

$

78.0

 

Add back: Other costs of sales

 

56.5

 

 

 

58.0

 

Gross revenue less network fees

$

132.0

 

 

$

136.0

 

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) is a leading provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, delivering a complete omnichannel ecosystem that extends beyond payments to include a wide range of commerce-enabling services. The company’s technologies help power over 350 software providers in numerous industries, including hospitality, retail, F&B, eCommerce, lodging, gaming, and many more. With over 7,000 sales partners, the company securely processed more than $200 billion in payments volume for over 200,000 businesses in 2019. For more information, visit shift4.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Shift4 Payment, Inc.’s (“our”, the “Company” or Shift4”) expectations regarding new customers; acquisitions and other transactions; our plans and agreements regarding future payment processing commitments, including at Petco Park and Nationals Park; our expectations with respect to economic recovery; and anticipated financial performance, including our financial outlook for fiscal year 2021. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward- looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the effect of the COVID-19 global pandemic on our business and results of operations; our ability to differentiate ourselves from our competitors and compete effectively; our ability to anticipate and respond to changing industry trends and merchant and consumer needs; our ability to continue making acquisitions of businesses or assets; our ability to continue to expand our market share or expand into new markets; our reliance on third-party vendors to provide products and services; our ability to integrate our services and products with operating systems, devices, software and web browsers; our ability to maintain merchant and software partner relationships and strategic partnerships; the effects of global economic, political and other conditions on consumer, business and government spending; our compliance with governmental regulation and other legal obligations, particularly related to privacy, data protection and information security, and consumer protection laws; our ability to establish, maintain and enforce effective risk management policies and procedures; our ability to protect our systems and data from continually evolving cybersecurity risks, security breaches and other technological risks; potential harm caused by software defects, computer viruses and development delays; the effect of degradation of the quality of the products and services we offer; potential harm caused by increased customer attrition; potential harm caused by fraud by merchants or others; potential harm caused by damage to our reputation or brands; our ability to recruit, retain and develop qualified personnel; our reliance on a single or limited number of suppliers; the effects of seasonality and volatility on our operating results; the effect of various legal proceedings; our ability to raise additional capital to fund our operations; our ability to protect, enforce and defend our intellectual property rights; our ability to establish and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; our compliance with laws, regulations and enforcement activities that affect our industry; our dependence on distributions from Shift4 Payments, LLC to pay our taxes and expenses, including payments under the Tax Receivable Agreement; and the significant influence Rook and Searchlight have over us, including control over decisions that require the approval of stockholders. These and other important factors are described in “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” and “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Shift4 Payments Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Shift4 Payments Announces Preliminary Second Quarter Results Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payment processing solutions, announced today preliminary financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021. For the second quarter 2021, Shift4 Payments expects to report: End-to-End …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
XPeng P7 Leads Industry with First i-VISTA 5-Star Smart Car Rating
Molson Coors Beverage Company Reinstates the Payment of a Regular Quarterly Dividend; Repays in ...
Peridot Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting Date ...
Stevanato Group Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Ipsen and IRLAB Enter Exclusive Worldwide Licensing Agreement Aimed to Improve the Lives of People ...
Enterprises Seek SDN Expertise from Providers as Demand Increases
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon HealthLake
CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Shareholders of Securities ...
Fubo Gaming, The Cordish Companies Announce Completion of Market Access Agreement in Pennsylvania ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Novanta Announces Agreement to Acquire Schneider Electric Motion USA
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
CONTEXTLOGIC 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors With Losses in Excess ...
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22.06.21Shift4 Payments Surpasses $1 Billion in Weekly End-to-End Processing Volume
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.06.21Shift4 Payments Will Power BetMGM’s Online Gaming and Sportsbook Platform
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten